Nellie McKay Joins List Of Guests In OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at Birdland

OFF the TOP! has added 4 special guests to the line-up. Friday, Sept 17th the show welcomes TARIK DAVIS (The Amber Ruffin Show, Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway) and Jimmy O'Connell (the Jimmy O'Connell sextet). On Saturday, Sept 18th, Angel Desai (NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods) and world-renowned recording artist, Nellie McKay (Threepenny Opera, Old Hats) join the bill.



OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the solo, completely improvised musical, comes back (to back) to Birdland Theater on September 17th and 18th at 8:30 pm.

The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story. Over the course of an exhilarating 75 minutes, he keeps you on the edge of your seat by using audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl (e.g. "The last text you received," "Words to live by," etc.) to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up by Jason on the spot! Backed by the most fearless band in the business, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and poured into a one-man martini glass, creating a deliciously intoxicating cocktail of fun!

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, at BIRDLAND THEATER, Sept. 17th-18th 8:30pm. Guest stars to be announced. Previous guest stars have included Norm Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Angel Desai, Barrett Foa, Mike McShane, Noah Weissberg, Nicole Parker and more!

Jason Kravits has been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including most recently Halston (alongside Ewan McGregor), The Undoing (with Nicole Kidman) and B Positive (with Annaleigh Ashford). He's also made notable appearances in The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory, Why Women Kill, Dr. Death, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash with his work in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story.

OFF the TOP! has played stages large and small for the past four years. From its humble beginnings at The Duplex Theater in New York, the show has played to crowds all around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Feinstein's at Vitello's (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). In January 2020, the show ran for a week to sold-out crowds at Brasserie Zédel in London's West End, garnering 5-star reviews. And in 2017 OFF the TOP! took home the award for Best Musical Comedy at The Bistro Awards in NYC.