Nell Benjamin And Laurence O'Keefe Present I REMEMBER IT DIFFERENTLY At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the incomparable Tony Award nominees Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe in I REMEMBER IT DIFFERENTLY, their return to the venue as they showcase songs from some of their most beloved musicals.

Mean Girls. Heathers. Legally Blonde. Bat Boy. Sarah, Plain And Tall. Dave. Because of Winn Dixie. Together and separately, these brilliant composer/lyricist/bookwriters - and husband and wife - have crafted classic stories, ballads, and lyrics that have inspired massive fan bases and bonafide cult followings across the globe. Now, they're combining their repertoires publicly onstage for the first time since 2014.

For one night only, BENJAMIN and O'KEEFE will join some of their current and former cast members to perform tunes from their favorite shows in which they have written or composed. With BENJAMIN's Mean Girls currently breaking box office records on Broadway, and O'KEEFE's Heathers recently taking the West End by storm, you never know who may pop by this evening of masterful storytelling.

Special guests include Mo Rocca (CBS Sunday Morning), Patti Murin (Frozen), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), James Snyder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), BRYONHA MARIE (Prince of Broadway), Dave Thomas Brown (The Book of Mormon), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Paul Lincoln (Cabaret First National Tour), George Abud (The Band's Visit), and Deven May (Bat Boy).

Ben Green (Neurosis: The Musical) provides musical direction, and Nell Benjamin directs. AMY SAPP (54 Sings Heathers, Late Night Programming) produces.

I REMEMBER IT DIFFERENTLY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 21 at 7:00 and 9:30. There is a $35-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets are also available on TodayTix. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





