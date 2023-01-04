Nana Kono To Perform BRILLIANT at Don't Tell Mama For One Night Only
She will convey her feelings of her hometown Hiroshima, her base of operations in Tokyo, and the "now" she has felt in New York.
Award-winning actress Nana Kono, star of numerous Ongakuza Musical Company productions such as "Mademoiselle Mozart" , "The Little Prince", and "SUNDAY" will perform in her first solo live concert in New York. She was awarded the 2020 Best New Actor Award of the National Arts Festivals from the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs for her role in "SUNDAY" (Original Novel "Absent in the Spring" by Agatha Christie).
Through the "Overseas Study for Upcoming Artists" scholarship from the Agency for Cultural Affairs, she has been working in New York and Los Angeles since March 2022. She will perform "Brilliant" for one night only in New York. She will convey her feelings of her hometown Hiroshima, her base of operations in Tokyo, and the "now" she has felt in New York.
Performance Details:
NANA KONO Live Concert in NEW YORK
"BRILLIANT"
Location
Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036)
Date & Time
Friday, February 17, 2023
Show starts 7:00PM (Doors open 6:15PM)
Featuring
Nana Kono - Voice
Yasuhiko Fukuoka - Piano
[Guest] Erena Terakubo - Sax
Pricing
$15.00 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person
CASH ONLY
Food Menu Available
Approximate running time: 60 minutes
Reservations: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217197®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F7231-nana-kono-brilliant-2-17-23?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
NANA KONO (she/her)
Award-winning Actress best known for her starring roles as Joan in the Ongakuza Musical Company production of "SUNDAY". Other leading roles include Kayo Origuchi (Shabondama Tonda Soramade Tonda) and Prince (The Little Prince). She is also a lead voice actress for Ken Productions in Japanese dubbed animation from foreign production companies. She has voiced Bingo in Disney Channel's Puppy Dog Pals, Dorothy in Lost in Oz, Horse in Netflix's Centaurworld, and Emma in Schmigadoon! from Apple TV+. She is widely known as a radio personality for Tokyo FM Dream Theater and Hiroshima FM Theater Nana Radio Productions.
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kounonana
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kounonana
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kounonana