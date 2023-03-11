Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYC Cabaret Convention Alum Robert Whorton Will Play And Live Stream BECAUSE OF YOU From Nashville's Jazz Cave

A Celebration of Tony Bennett and His Music has been praised by Chicago Tribune.

Mar. 11, 2023  

One-time New York cabaret artist and alumn of both the New York City and Chicago Cabaret Conventions Robert Whorton will make an appearance at the Nashville Jazz Workshop on March 16th, with a live stream option for fans and followers out of state who cannot attend his performance in person. The frequent student of New York City cabaret instructor Lina Koutrakos has been a small venue performer for all of his adult life, starting in the early Nineties in the clubs on the Greek island of Mykonos. Having lived and performed his musical cabarets in clubs like Davenport's, Maxim's, Chicago Cultural Center, The Storefront Theater, Gentry of Chicago, Drury Lane Water Tower, and Jazz at Lincoln Center, Whorton played opposite Manhattan cabaret luminary David Friedman in the Midwest premiere of the Off-Broadway musical review LISTEN TO MY HEART: THE MUSIC OF DAVID FRIEDMAN. After his time living and working in Chicago, Mr. Whorton relocated to Nashville, where his association with the Nashville Jazz Workshop has extended to him opportunities as a performer as well as a mentor, leading him to say, about the organization, "I love studying music and performance. The Workshop is a safe place to do that. To be able to share my take on classic American music through jazz or any other style gives me great joy. I now have a musical home in this city in which to do that, adding to its rich musical heritage."

Now Robert Whorton's show BECAUSE OF YOU: A TRIBUTE TO TONY BENNETT will play the Nashville Jazz Workshop for one night only. This program praised by Howard Reich of the Chicago Tribune will play the Jazz Cave on Thursday, March 16th, at 7:30 pm CST. This presentation of the Jazz Workshop's Spotlight Thursday series will feature Lori Mechem on piano, Roger Spencer on bass, and Chris Brown on drums. Doors will open at 7 pm, with the band taking the stage at 7:30 pm CST. Tickets for the live performance are $35 and can be accessed HERE, while non-local parties can access $20 live stream tickets HERE.

Of Robert Whorton's show, Mr. Reich of The Tribune has said, "Whorton holds his own with the songs of Mr. Bennett."

The Jazz Cave is a BYOB establishment, with no alcohol or food service. Guests are free to bring alcoholic beverages and snacks. The Jazz Cave will sell soft drinks and bottled water. The Jazz Cave is a listening room that asks patrons to keep conversation to a minimum and silence cell phones. Audio and video recording is prohibited. TICKET SALES ARE FINAL. They do not issue refunds. Masks are recommended for all patrons.

Proceeds from Nashville Jazz Workshop Digital Concerts (if streaming) go to the NJW Artist Fund. The Artist Fund is used to help support and create performance opportunities for area Jazz artists, bringing more Jazz to the community and paying artists for their work.

See Robert Whorton in action in the YouTube video below and learn more about the Nashville Jazz Workshop on their website HERE.



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

