NAMT Kicks-Off Festival Of New Musicals With THE 46TH MINUTE

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre will kick-off this year's Festival of New Musicals at The Green Room 42 (at the Yotel, 570 10th Ave) with The 46th Minute concert on Wednesday, October 23 at 7 PM. This concert is open to the public and tickets starting at $22, can be purchased by visiting TheGreenRoom42.poptix.com.

With eight groundbreaking new full-length musicals condensed to 45 minutes for the Festival, there are bound to be terrific songs left on the cutting room floor. Featuring some of this year's composers' favorite songs, The 46th Minute is the future of musical theatre in one hour.

The 46th Minute will features songs from Hi, My Name is Ben (Book & Lyrics by Scott Gilmour, Music by Claire McKenzie), Interstate (Book, Lyrics & Music by Melissa Li, Book & Lyrics by Kit Yan), IRON JOHN: An American Ghost Story (Music & Book by Jacinth Greywoode, Lyrics & Book by Rebecca Hart), Lautrec at the St. James (Music by Julianne Wick Davis, Book & Lyrics by John Dietrich), One Way (Music by Ben Bonnema, Lyrics by Christopher Staskel, Book by Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel), SeaWife (Music & Lyrics by The Lobbyists, Book by Seth Moore, Directed & Developed by Liz Carlson), Simon & Jorge Pay Their Student Loans (Book, Music & Lyrics by Jesse Gage), Teeth (Book by Michael R. Jackson & Anna K. Jacobs, Music by Anna K. Jacobs, Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson).

Rounding out the evening will be performances from shows funded by NAMT's Frank Young Fund for New Musicals. In addition to the Festival shows, the concert will feature songs from A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson (Production Grant at Playwrights Horizons, 2019-2020) and Southern Comfort by Julianne Wick Davis and Dan Collins (Production Grant, Barrington Stage Company 2013-2014; Project Development Grant, CAP 21, 2011-2012; Writers Residency Grant, Playwrights Horizons, 2010-2011).

This year's concert will feature performances by the shows' composers, including Jesse Gage, Michael R. Jackson, Melissa Li, The Lobbyists (Tommy Crawford, Eloise Eonnet, Alex Grubbs, Will Turner, and Tony Aidan Vo).

Performing along with the composers are Lizzie Hagstedt (National Tour of John Doyle's Sweeney Todd, Public's Southern Comfort), Richard Lindenfelzer (National Tour: Anything Goes), Melody Madarasz (NY: Mad Libs Live; Regional: Disney's Little Mermaid), Shakina Nayfack (Amazon's Transparent, Hulu's Difficult People), Elexis Morton (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors), Samantha Rhea Parrish (Feinstein's/54 Below: Teeth), Madeline Trumbell (National Tour: The King and I; NY: Fifty Million Frenchmen) and Sumi Yu (Encores! Call Me Madam), with more to be announced.

The 46th Minute will be hosted by Liisi LaFontaine (NBC's "The Winner," West End's Dreamgirls), directed by Amanda Connors, with musical direction by Charles Duke and produced for NAMT by Karin Nilo with Ciera Iveson and Zach Longstreet.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, founded in 1985, is a national service organization dedicated exclusively to musical theatre. Their mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation, and collaboration. Their 238 members, located throughout 33 states and abroad, are some of the leading producers of musical theatre in the world and include theatres, presenting organizations, higher education programs, and individual producers. Among the 260 musicals launched by NAMT's annual Festival of New Musicals are The Ballad of Klook and Vinette, Benny & Joon, Come From Away, Darling Grenadine, The Drowsy Chaperone, Gun & Powder, HONK!, It Shoulda Been You, Lempicka, Ordinary Days, Striking 12 and Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many others, representing 491 writers.

The 31st ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS is overseen by NAMT New Works Director Ciera Iveson and Festival General Manager Dailey-Monda Management.

The Supporting Sponsor of The 46th Minute is Goodspeed Musicals.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.





