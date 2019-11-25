Musical Comedy Act THE RESCIGNOS Return to The Duplex For 11th Annual Holiday Show

Twin brothers Paul Rescigno ("The Other Two"; "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and Robbie Rescigno ("The Resident"; "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") will bring their award-winning comedy show back to The Duplex (61 Christopher St) in NYC, December 5-6. This year's brand new holiday installment titled, The Rescignos: Deck the Pauls with Boughs of Robbie, is written by the Rescigno brothers and Mike Hadge (NEWSical: The Musical), and features their distinct brand of comedy and original music.

The Rescignos are joined by a talented ensemble of performers, including John Anderson ("30 Rock"), Aimée Cucchiaro Modica (The House of Von Macrame), Peter Dagger ("Ninth Avenue Nancy"), Caitlin Thurnauer (Toy Story The Musical on Disney Cruise Line), Jason Shelton (Kimberly Akimbo), Rebecca Weiner (About Face), with special guest, singer-songwriter Chanel Anderson (SEE). Music direction is by Bryan Blaskie (Assistants The Musical), the show is choreographed by Rebecca Weiner, with additional costumes by Sarah Hughes.

The Rescigno brothers have performed to sold-out crowds in cities across the country, winning both the Nightlife Award and Bistro Award in New York City. Their show has earned high marks from critics including Bistro Awards' Roy Sanders who raved, "F-ing brilliant...I would be hard put to think of anyone I would rather be entertained by for an hour than The Rescignos." Chris Struck of Cabaret Scenes wrote, "The Rescignos...stands out as clever and well-orchestrated, balancing comedic interludes, witty banter, and hilarious original parody songs," and The NiteLife Exchange had this praise, "Special note should be taken of The Rescignos...their musical comedy routine is what classic Vaudeville would have looked like today."

"We're so thrilled to be back at The Duplex for our 11th holiday show. I get more excited to do this every year." Robbie said. Paul added, "Yes, don't miss the show our neighbor says is 'keeping me up at night why do you rehearse in your living room.'"

Tickets for The Rescignos: Deck the Pauls with Boughs of Robbie are available from $15-$20 (plus a two-drink minimum), and can be found at www.therescignos.com.

The Rescignos can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook: @TheRescignos





