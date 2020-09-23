Molly 'Equality' Dykeman Presents Live Pop-up Show ALL BY MYSELF

Performances will take place on September 26, October 3 & 10 in Park Slope.

Cult comic favorite Molly "Equality" Dykeman (played by Andrea Alton), returns with live, in-person pop up outdoor performances on September 26, October 3 & 10 in Park Slope, Brooklyn -- easily accessible from the F & G trains at 7th Avenue. Tickets are $20, https://bit.ly/3kH6eTm

Lady loving, nacho eating, toilet paper hoarding, Molly "Equality" Dykeman spent the first 3 months of quarantine writing her best poems ever. She spent the next 3 months trying to figure out Zoom and trying to steal wifi. Now she is putting all of that behind her and taking to the streets -- quite literally -- for a series of surprise outdoor pop-up performances in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Come hang out with everyone's favorite train wreck. Masks and social distancing (sorry ladies) required.

ALL BY MYSELF will be presented using the LiveTours app and performed for an audience of 12. Ticket buyers must have a smart phone and headphones or earbuds. By downloading the app in advance, patrons will be able to clearly hear Molly while being able to maintain a safe social distance from her and other guests. The exact meetup location (as well as instructions and safety protocols) will be emailed to ticket buyers in advance of the performance.

It is suggested that patrons bring their own pillow/blanket/portable chair for seating and wear comfortable shoes. Face masks must be worn at all times -- no eating or drinking during the course of the event. In case of rain, refunds will be issued.

Molly "Equality" Dykeman (and her alter-ego Andrea Alton) first made a splash with the critically acclaimed solo-show, The F*cking World According To Molly, which premiered at FringeNYC in 2011 and made its European Premiere at the 2012 Dublin International Gay Theater Festival. The production was later produced at the terraNOVA soloNOVA Festival and at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Molly Dykeman has appeared all over New York with notable appearances at The Gotham Comedy Club, Comix, UCB, XL, The PIT, Stonewall, Frigid New York, and Dixon Place. She has also been seen at comedy/theatre festivals including the NY Sketch Fest, San Francisco Sketch Fest, Chicago Sketch Fest, DC Comedy Fest, Toronto Sketch Fest, Dixon Place HOT! Festival, and Woman's Week in Provincetown. Her past shows include A Molly Jolly Christmas, I Can't Even Think Straight, A Microwaved Burrito Filled with e. Coli, Molly's World and Happy Mollydays.

