Milly Shapiro And More Sing For Sekhmet Sisterhood At The Green Room 42, September 8

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - will present a special evening of entertainment for Sekhmet Sisterhood's Night of Broadway on Sunday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Milly Shapiro (A24's Hereditary, Broadway's Matilda) will take the stage alongside Catherine Brunell (Something Rotten, Les Miserables) Mallory Betchel (A24's Hereditary, Dear Evan Hansen), Rachel Zatcoff, Stephanie Mason and Rosie Joe Neddy (Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof) Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, Aida) Abigail Shapiro (Liberty, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Chloe Lowrey (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rocktopia) and others to raise money for the newly established 501c3 non-profit organization Sekhmet Sisterhood, devoted to empowering women to make a difference and change the world by banding together, sharing experiences and supporting each other.

These powerful Broadway stars will sing songs that take you through the evolution of sisterhood over the years, while raising money for an important cause. Musical Direction by Laura Bergquist. Cabaret Direction Melanie Lockyer.

"We want to be a part of empowering women to succeed, together. To create a world where women use their strengths to raise each other up through knowledge, experiences and community." said Michelle Shapiro, Co-Founder and CEO of Sekhmet Sisterhood. "We look forward to hosting other empowered women and their allies who want to join us for a night to help raise money to bring our sisterhood to more women across the country."

This one-time, can't-miss performance will be at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. The cover charges is $25-35 with $60 premium tickets (which include preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





