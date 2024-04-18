Michael Quinn Returns to the Stage With Two Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Quinn is returning to the stage after 25 years with two cabaret shows. An Evening with Michael Quinn will be taking place on April 27th at Pangea at 7pm and the following weekend on May 4th at Don’t Tell Mama also at 7pm.

Quinn was a stage actor in New York City back in the 1990s. In 2015 he revived the legendary hot dog brand Feltman’s of Coney Island. After recently selling his company Quinn has been preparing for a comeback to the New York stage. In addition to his cabaret show Quinn is currently writing a one person play about his experiences in the hot dog industry

In the upcoming cabaret shows Quinn will be sharing amusing stories of growing up in Brooklyn in the 1970s-80s and singing some of his favorite songs associated with those stories. Musician Corn Mo will be accompanying Quinn on piano.

In addition Quinn will be presenting a special tribute to his former neighbor, friend, and vocal coach the late great Tony award winning composer singer songwriter Steven Lutvak.

