Michael Mott & Friends Fourth Annual Holiday Show Returns To The Green Room 42

The performance is on Saturday, December 2nd at 7 pm.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

NYC singer/ songwriter and composer/ lyricist, Michael Mott returns to The Green Room 42 in New York City on Saturday, December 2nd at 7 pm for his fourth annual Holiday show. Joined by his six-piece band and background singers, Mott will present an evening of original and traditional Holiday material as well as fan favorites from his impressive catalogue and new material from his upcoming projects.

Ring in the Holidays with this joyous, heartwarming evening of Holiday favorites as well as original lush melodies and rich lyrics from one of this generation's best up and coming theatrical songwriters.

Referred to as “a contemporary composer you should know” by Playbill and "a truly special songwriter" by Broadway World, Mott will be joined by some of the best vocalists from Broadway and television who will be announced at a later date, all under the musical direction of Broadway’s Joshua Zecher-Ross (Once Upon A One More Time, Be More Chill).

Past guest vocalists have included TONY Award Winners Adrienne Warren and Matt Doyle, TONY Award Nominees Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes, as well as Loren Allred, Sierra Boggess, Jackie Burns, Solea Pfeiffer, Ciara Renée, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matt Bloyd, Teal Wicks, Orfeh, Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Brian Justin Crum, Shayna Steele, Bobby Conte Thornton, Crystal Monee Hall, Natalie Weiss, Ryan Silverman and Hannah Elless.

Michael Mott & Friends plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at Click Here, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com. In-person plus livestream ticket options are available.

MORE ABOUT Michael Mott

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award-winning musical theatre composer/ lyricist, pop songwriter and vocal producer with over 14 million streams to his name. He has been heralded one of Playbill's "contemporary composers you should know." Mr. Mott’s original musicals include In The Light, A Faustian Tale (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri), The Fairy's Tale (book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña), Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy (book by Corey Skaggs) and the ten minute musical, Riding Out The Storm (book and lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson) which has recently been adapted into a musical film and will be released in the fall of 2023. His recent album, In The Light, A Faustian Tale (Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording) debuted at #8 on the Billboard charts. He has written, produced and recorded four full length studio albums of his original theatre, pop and jazz material sung by some of the best vocalists from Broadway, television and film. His discography includes Where The Sky Ends, Abandoned Heart, The Only One, plus several dance remix EPs, including Gone (feat. Ben Fankhauser), which has surpassed over 5 million streams on Spotify, Christmas, Will You Stay? (feat. Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), The Impossible (feat. Matt Bloyd) and several other singles. He holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College and is an Advanced Member of the BMI Musical Theatre Writers Workshop. MichaelMott.net | @Michael_Mott

--




