Michael McDonald will Return to Café Carlyle in March

A critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with one of the world's most distinctive voices, Michael McDonald returns to Café Carlyle, March 24-April 4. With a career that encompasses five Grammys, numerous chart successes and personal and professional accolades, Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music.

Hailing from St. Louis, McDonald arrived in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, honing his talents as a studio musician before becoming an integral part of Steely Dan. In the mid-'70s McDonald was invited to join the Doobie Brothers as the band redefined their sound with McDonald serving as singer, keyboardist and songwriter on such Top 40 singles as "Takin' It To The Streets," "It Keeps You Runnin'," "Minute By Minute" and "What A Fool Believes." Throughout the '80s and '90s McDonald's solo career took off with a string of hits including "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)," "Sweet Freedom," "On My Own" (with Patti LaBelle) and the Grammy-winning James Ingram duet "Yah Mo B There," plus he co-wrote the Van Halen hit "I'll Wait." McDonald has performed with a who's-who of critically acclaimed artists across a number of genres, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Vince Gill, Grizzly Bear and Thundercat. McDonald's latest album, Wide Open, finds him collaborating with a number of special guests including Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis. McDonald's first album of original material in 17 years, Wide Open continues to receive extensive critical acclaim from the Los Angeles Times, NPR Music, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and many more.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $175 per person / Bar Seating: $125 / Premium Seating: $225. Weekend pricing begins at $195 per person / Bar Seating: $140 / Premium Seating: $245. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Visit Café Carlyle's official web site for more information.





