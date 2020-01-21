Michael Longoria Will Celebrate Valentine's Day At Birdland With MICHAEL LONGORIA: LOVE SONGS

Fresh off the Broadway Records release of his third studio album, Like They Do In The Movies, recording artist and concert star Michael Longoria brings a passionate concert of love songs to Birdland Theater. Michael Longoria: Love Songs is a perfect date night for the Valentine at heart. Longoria's soaring vocals will serenade paramours and pals with hit love songs, guaranteed to get you in the mood to send flowers and chocolates to your sweetheart. Backed by a live band, Michael will also debut a brand new original love song that he wrote for his next album.

Tuesday, February 11th at 7:00pm

Birdland Theater

315 West 44th St

For tickets, please visit https://www.birdlandjazz.com/e/michael-longoria-89279528473/ l

Michael Longoria: Like They Do In The Movies, a collection of classic songs from the silver screen, was released by Broadway Records on October 11, 2019 and reached #5 on the iTunes Vocal Albums Chart. "Kiss Me (Like They Do In The Movies)" was the first single from the album and was accompanied by a sultry music video. "Kiss Me (Like They Do In The Movies)" is an original song written by Michael Longoria and arranged by James Dobinson. Longoria's previous studio albums include Broadway Brick By Brick (2016), which reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart, and Merry Christmas Darling (2018).





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You