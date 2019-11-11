Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye are Bringing Their Band Loose Cattle to Joe's Pub and Hill Country BBQ

Michael Cerveris and his bandmate Kimberly Kaye are bringing their band Loose Cattle up from New Orleans and herding their off kilter americana murmurations into Joe's Pub for the first time in four years on Wednesday December 4th at 9:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2019/l/loose-cattle/

They will also be doing an all Christmas night at their 3rd annual A Very Loose Cattle Christmas Holiday Hootenanny show back at Hill Country BBQ on Saturday, December 7th at 9pm on 26th street in Manhattan.

Tickets: https://www.bandsintown.com/e/101638053

Michael originated the role of Bruce Bechdel in Fun Home at The Public Theater, winning the 2015 Tony Award and the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor. He received the Tony Award for his portrayal of John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, and Tony nominations for his roles in Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy. Other Broadway appearances include In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Known for his versatility as an actor, Cerveris also performed in Off-Broadway productions of King Lear, Macbeth, Nikolai and the Others, and Sondheimâ€™s Road Show, among others, and brought his performance as Hedwig from Off Broadway to LA and London's West End. Cerveris has also appeared in many films and television series, including roles on the "The Good Wife," "Treme," and "Fringe." He has sung with the NY City Opera and the NY Philharmonic, and at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center to New Orleans' JazzFest and a tour playing guitar for Bob Mould. Cerveris has recorded two solo albums, Dog Eared and the upcoming Piety. His country band Loose Cattle recently released their live debut record, North of Houston.





