MiMi Scardulla and More to Star in BIG BROADWAY BODIES at 54 Below in April

54 BELOW will present MiMi Scardulla and more in Big Broadway Bodies on April 3rd, 2023 at 7:00pm. Directed and produced by Alexa Hendrickson, Big Broadway Bodies is a night of music that explores every facet of each artist's identity and challenges the entertainment industry to break the mold regarding body type. Each artist will sing songs from two "dream roles:" one that would be expected of them, and one that does not traditionally feature a plus-sized actor. Featuring MiMi Scardulla (A Beautiful Noise, Once Upon a One More Time) and other artists both familiar and new to the 54 Below stage, Big Broadway Bodies is sure to have you laughing, crying, and reconsidering your own biases. Join us for a magical night of singing and building a bigger and better future for Broadway!

Artists include MiMi Scardulla, Nick Berninger, Rebecca Codas, Alexa Hendrickson, Alana Janai, Juan Castro, Kelley Stancil, Caroline Marie Ryan, Sherman Sutton Jr., Solana Blu, and Evan Blackwell. Alexa Hendrickson is directing and producing with music direction and piano by Michael Meketa. Other members of the band include Ryan Albinus (bass), Zachary Larson (guitar), and Zachary Scott Prall (drums).

Big Broadway Bodies plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 3rd, 2023 at 7:00pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MiMi Scardulla is currently in A Beautiful Noise on Broadway. Other credits include Once Upon a One More Time, For the Girls, We Are the Tigers, and Heart of Rock and Roll. Alana Janai is the current title holder of Miss North Carolina Plus America and was recently seen in Emojiland (First National Tour). Solana Blu is a Neo-Soul singer/songwriter as seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She is also the host of the Unapologetically Healing Podcast. Nick Berninger can be seen in Poker Face on Peacock and Growing Up on Disney+. Rebecca Codas' credits include A Slave Play (workshop), Over the Rainbow: The Search for Dorothy, The Loud Nite Experiment, and Women Do It Better. Other artists include Caroline Marie Ryan (Bound for Broadway), Juan Castro (Bound for Broadway), Sherman Sutton Jr. (Carousel Memories, Bluesway), Kelley Stancil (Anxious Aquarius), and Evan Blackwell.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.



A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.



54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.