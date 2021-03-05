MetropolitanZoom Presents FESTA DELLA DONNA

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MetropolitanZoom will present FESTA DELLA DONNA with special guest Deana Martin in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

In honor of International Women's Day, Festa Della Donna is a celebration of Italian-American female contributions to arts and culture, featuring a talented lineup of Italian-American lady singers, comedians, dancers, and even a chef! Produced by Jenna Esposito & Vanessa Racci.Special Guest: Deana Martin

Featuring: Tara Cannistraci, Regina DeCicco, Vanessa Racci, Jenna Esposito, Michele, Di Pietro, and Mickela Mallozzi.

For more information about the show, go to https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/ Social Media: www.facebook.com/MetropolitanZoom