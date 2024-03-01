Melissa Errico to Celebrate Sondheim's Birthday at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Melissa Errico in “An Acoustic Evening with Sondheim & Melissa” to celebrate Stephen Sondheim’s birthday on Friday, March 22 at 7:00 PM. After her scintillating show, “Terminal Ingenue,” Errico returns to the venue in a new one-woman show inspired by the New York songs of Stephen Sondheim, on his very birthday. Accompanied again by the masterly poetic guitarist JC Maillard, who hails from Guadeloupe and Paris, Melissa sings Sondheim the social observer — a writer whose every song has the quality of a great short story. The evening also features Thierry Arpino on percussion. The set list will be drawn from her Sondheim albums, including songs such as “Dawn,” “Broadway Baby,” “Can That Boy Foxtrot!,” “I Remember,” “Take Me to the World,” “Uptown Downtown,” “Good Thing Going,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” “Sorry Grateful” and “Being Alive.”



Interweaving Sondheim’s lyrics with passages from other great New York writers, Melissa sings the story of one imaginary New York woman. It’s the song cycle of The Sondheim Woman – greeting the Hudson by dawn, brooding on her decade of love and work, the many-sided heroine of Melissa’s new album, Sondheim in the City. Once an innocent Broadway baby, she’s now an experienced uptown-downtown lady – nursing a sorry/ grateful marriage, and maybe even a secret foxtrot or two. With her signature mix of sexy singing and smart talk, Melissa will offer a kind of parallel new musical of Sondheimiana, with songs, familiar and unfamiliar, seen in new sequence and in a new and poetic mood.

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star – singer, actress, writer, and recording artist— who has become one of the most acclaimed concert and cabaret singers of our time. At her recent Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops, conductor Steven Reineke introduced her as “a unique force in the musical life of New York City. There’s really no one like her!” and The Wall Street Journal called her “incomparable.” Her starring roles on Broadway include: My Fair Lady, High Society, Anna Karenina, White Christmas, Dracula, Les Misérables, and Amour, written by multi-Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand. Melissa has acted in TV/movies such as “Billions” (Showtime), the film Frequency, and much more. She has starred in many non-musical roles by Shaw and Oscar Wilde. A constant in the New York theater, she has become equally known for her music and her 2018 album, Sondheim Sublime, called “the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded,” by The Wall Street Journal, as well as her recording made with Michel Legrand, led to concerts worldwide. As a standout writer, Melissa pens a column called “Scenes from An Acting Lif”’ in The New York Times. Errico’s history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in Sunday in the Park with George at The Kennedy Center, Clara in Passion at CSC; and the NY City Center Encores! production of Do I Hear A Waltz? Her new album, Sondheim in the City, was released on February 16 from Concord Records. MelissaErrico.com

Melissa Errico will perform “An Acoustic Evening with Sondheim & Melissa” on Friday, March 22 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$90. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Brian J. Nash

“Sunday Night Music Club”

For 19.5 years (including 108 pandemic livestreams), pianist and singer Brian J. Nash performed every Sunday night in New York City, and now he’s bringing some of his favorite moments from those (literally) thousands of hours to the stage with a full band in a brand-new solo show. From broken-down or ridiculous arrangements of pop tunes, his legendary Nash-ups, or one-man musicals, Brian brings his trademark athletic piano-playing to everything from Sondheim to Tori Amos to ‘80s pop.



Friday, March 15 at 7:00 PM

John Hill

“Wellness Check”

Directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur

Broadway and SiriusXM star John Hill brings his hot solo show back by popular demand. Hills set list of original comedy pop songs continues to grow from fan favorites like the ballad of his homophobic chihuahua, being stalked by a sexual predator at Six Flags, demonic possession, gay fashion victims, and shocking tales of hot mic moments with celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Iyanla Vanzant - to new songs about domestic air travel, love, and the demon baby that lives next door who terrorizes him at night.



Sunday, March 24 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

“Singing the Divas”

For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and recent star of Broadway's Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



Monday, April 8 at 7:00 PM

Allan Nicholls

“Chasing the Thrill”

Allan Nicholls tells his Broadway story in song, performing songs from Hair, Inner City Mother Goose, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with entirely new arrangements. With the “Not Your Parents’ Pit Band,” featuring acclaimed music director Ben Covello on keyboards, Nate Repasz on drums and vocals, Gene Steficek on bass and vocals, and Eitan Prouser on guitar, Allan performs songs from his years on Broadway – from his first Hair performance through the closing night of Sgt. Pepper’s. “The show offers musical nostalgia with a new twist on the songs and a very personal take on the stories happening behind the stage,” says Nicholls, who is the only actor to have played both the lead roles of Claude and Berger in Hair.



Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

Jennifer Roberts

“She Loves Sheldon! – Sheldon Harnick’s 100th Birthday Celebration”

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick’s greatest and most popular shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer Roberts also promises several hidden gems of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, jazz-infused, a little blues and more. “Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the lyricist provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick’s “Hidden Treasures” album. Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown, opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range. Jon Weber serves as music director with Steve Doyle on bass.

