Melissa Errico Returns to 54 Below to Celebrate New Album Release

54 Below will welcome back Tony® nominee Melissa Errico on May 7-9 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/MelissaErrico.

After the critical triumph of her Sondheim Sublime album-- called “the finest all Sondheim recording ever made” by the Wall Street Journal – Melissa Errico returns to her home at 54 Below and to her favorite songwriter with an entirely new program of Sondheim songs, celebrating her new album (released February 16, 2024 on Concord) and a different side of Steve.

Sondheim In the City is the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York; the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life. From the anthem of city busyness “Another Hundred People” to the bittersweet hymns of city marriage, “Sorry, Grateful” and “Good Thing Going,” with time for hardboiled surprises like “Uptown, Downtown” and surprisingly soft-centered ballads like “All That I Need” and “Dawn,” Melissa will sound out New York as she rounds out her portrait of Stephen—and, as always in an Errico show, there will be smart talk from this celebrated New York Times columnist to go along with her sublime singing. Come hear why BroadwayWorld says that Melissa Errico is “a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories, and we all the lucky benefactors of her passion.”

Music directed by Tedd Firth and featuring a quartet of uber- talented musicians.

Melissa Errico: Sondheim in the City Vinyl Release Celebration Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 7-9 at 7pm. Cover charges are $62 (includes $7 in fees) – $73 (includes $8 in fees). Premiums are $117 (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/MelissaErrico. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.