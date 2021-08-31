Maybe Burke Will Present Maybzgiving: A Queernucopia at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Maybe Burke (they/she) in Maybzgiving: a Queernucopia on November 23rd, 2021 at 9:45pm. Once every couple of years, Maybe Burke's birthday falls on Thanksgiving. This is not one of those years. But this year will mark Maybe's 20th anniversary with their first love, The Theatrei??. So, join Maybe as they do basically whatever they want, because that's how birthdays work. We'll take a journey through Maybe's relationship to The Theatrei??. Featuring special guests because no one likes to party alone. (Like Maybe has for several birthdays.)

We all know that Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what you have. (Also apparently a time for most of the country to ignore the fact that this land was stolen from Indigenous folks.) Maybzgiving is our way of reminding you to be thankful that you have a Maybe in your life.

Musical direction by Anessa Marie (she/her). Special Guests include Samy Nour Younes Figaredo (he/they), Sushma Saha (she/they/xe/he), and Aneesh Sheth (she/her). Featuring Will Shishmanian (he/him) on guitar and Jayne Henson (she/her) on drums.

Maybe Burke in Maybzgiving: a Queernucopia plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 23rd, 2021 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Maybe Burke (they/she) is an award winning actor, writer, and human rights advocate interested in the stories that haven't been told. TV: "Ramy" (Hulu), "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens" (Comedy Central), "Tales of the City" (Netflix). Off Broadway: safeword. (American Theatre of Actors), Red Emma & the Mad Monk (Ars Nova, The Tank). Their solo show, Love Letters to Nobody, won the 2017 Fresh Fruit Spirit Award for Fostering Pride, Survival, History, and Progress. Trainer with The Transgender Training Institute, founder of The Trans Literacy Project. @believeinmaybe maybeburke.com

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.