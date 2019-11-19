Maureen Taylor is Bringing COSMIC CONNECTIONS: SIX DEGREES OF MICHAEL COLBY to Don't Tell Mama

New York based singer-actress, Maureen Taylor, brings an unusual cabaret to Don't Tell Mama this holiday season based on the lyrics of Michael Colby. Cosmic Connections: Six Degrees of Michael Colby will bow at Don't Tell Mama on Dec. 21st and is scheduled for four total performances on Dec. 21st, 27th and 28th at 7pm, and Dec. 29th at 2pm.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues. To reserve, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ygl7qhjb or call: 212.757.0788 ext. 6. PLEASE NOTE: Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY room.

Taylor is a classically trained singer who has performed operatic roles, worked in the Musical Theater, and sung in nightclubs here and abroad. In the past decade, she has switched her focus from opera to the musical theater and cabaret genres. Taylor is noted for a critically lauded show celebrating the lyrics of Bob Merrill, which she first brought to the stage in 2009.

"A truly excellent show, and one that is very entertaining...Taylor's interpretations are so insightful and so well realized that she makes it all land." - Roy Sander, BistroAwards.com

"Without question, the stuff that cabaret dreams are made of." - Nitelife Exchange

Taylor has known Michael Colby for several years and "really delights in his storytelling." She says, "From the simple to the sublime, it's been fun discovering how Michael's lyrics really resonate with so many significant events in my life. I also love the versatility created by his collaboration with so many wonderful, diverse composers."

Michael Colby is known as the creator of such unique musicals as Charlotte Sweet (with Gerald Jay Markoe), Tales of Tinseltown (with Paul Katz), Mrs. McThing (with Jacques Urbont based on a book by Mary Chase), the Broadway bound Dangerous (with John Introcaso), and Slay it With Music (with Paul Katz) among other shows, and as the author of the memoir "The Algonquin Kid: Adventures Growing Up in New York's Legendary Hotel."

As an award winner in the Monastero Bel Canto Competition, Taylor had the opportunity to study with Renata Tebaldi and Carlo Bergonzi in Italy. She has performed classical roles in Chicago, Philadelphia, West Palm Beach, Montreal, and New York. In the UK, musical theater opportunities took her to the London Palladium, Drill Hall, Bridewell Theatre, Hever Castle, Theatre Royal Brighton, the Brighton Pavilion Dome and Pizza On the Park. In Switzerland, she played the role of Madame Giry in Phantom of the Opera (in both English and German). Taylor is featured on the platinum-selling CD, Incantation, with Tim Wheater. Stateside, Maureen has appeared in regional theatre, soaps, commercials and print work. "And cabaret," says Taylor, "lot sand lots of cabaret!"





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You