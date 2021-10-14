Mason Alexander Park to Bring THE PANSY CRAZE to Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - the New York newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present the return of Mason Alexander Park and their solo show "The Pansy Craze" for two performances on Saturday, October 30 at 9:30 PM and Sunday, October 31 at 7:00 PM. Currently starring in two hotly-anticipated Netflix live-action adaptations - Neil Gaiman's The Sandman and the groundbreaking anime Cowboy Bebop - Park returns with the show after a post-pandemic sold-out performance earlier this fall. There is a $27 cover. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"The Pansy Craze" is a musical romp through the history of trans/gender non-conformity on stage, beginning with the rarely discussed pansy performers of the 1930's. If Mister Rogers led a TED Talk about the binarchy and gender performance, complete with songs and fake eyelashes, this would be it. The evening features songs from the height of the pansy and drag scene of the 1920's and glam rockers like Bowie, Lou Reed, and T-Rex, to songs from the musical theatre cannon that pushed the boundaries of gender play like The Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. The ultimate celebration of pride, directed by Hunter Bird and including members from the Hedwig National Tour band, this is an evening of education, shenanigans, and some spooky songs to get you into the Halloween spirit.

According to BroadwayWorld, "Whether singing alone, performing with their glittery guest stars, reciting queer history, or just standing in the solo spot talking to the audience, or their partner (via Facetime), Mason Alexander Park is a person to be loved. There are those people who were born to be loved and those artists who were born to be stars, and Mason Alexander Park is both."



Mason Alexander Park is a nonbinary film, TV and stage actor best known for playing Hedwig on the first Broadway national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Other favorite credits The Emcee in Cabaret (the first non-binary actor to win the Helen Hayes Award for "Best Leading Performer"), Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf in a reimagined I Am My Own Wife (Long Wharf Theatre), Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse), Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone (Pittsburgh Playhouse) and Miss Andrew in Disney's Mary Poppins (Pittsburgh CLO). They were honored at the Kennedy Center as the 2013 Presidential Scholar in the Arts for Musical Theatre (documented in PBS's Becoming an Artist). Other TV and film credits include: Amazon's Critical Role: "The Legend of Vox Machina," the PBS reality series "Broadway or Bust," Nickelodeon's "iCarly," "Bucket and Skinner's Epic Adventures," and Before You Know It, which premiered at Sundance this year. www.masonalexanderpark.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage