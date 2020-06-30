Mary Kate Morrissey, Keri René Fuller and More to Perform in Virtual Concert Featuring the Music of Daniel Ruffing

The Music of Daniel Ruffing is coming to you in virtual concert for one performance only on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 5:00pm EST. This concert includes a wide variety of Daniel Ruffing's music, and features fan favorites like "Miss Keisha", "I Want to Be Tall", "Life Song", and more!

Showcasing music that has been performed on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below and gone viral on TikTok, the concert is directed by Cleveland based director/designer, Jack-Anthony Ina, with music direction by Milwaukee based music director, Lindsay Miller. Assisting the director is Cleveland based stage manager, Christian Andrews.

The concert features performances by Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls) and Keri René Fuller (Waitress), and is accompanied by Daniel Ruffing and Lindsay Miller. The cast also features Maegan Bellassai, Kailey Boyle, Gracie Dahl, Bryan Douglas, Jordyn Freetage, Olivia Jones, Autumn Key, Amanda Lund, Grace Oddo, Stevie Peterson, Emily Qualmann, Julia Salatti, Brianna Schillero, Olivia Sharp, Dawson Teague, Hannah Tramonte, Mary Rose Vadeboncoeur, and Ray Winters.

The Music of Daniel Ruffing will be live-streamed free of charge with all donations going to benefit The Okra Project and The Homeless Black Trans Women Fund. To watch the concert live, check out Daniel Ruffing's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCATg3kQSSj7khkULYHpD02g on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 5:00pm EST.

