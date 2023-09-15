Mark MacKillop Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage With LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED On October 2nd

Jelani Remy will appear as guest artist in MacKillop's first solo show in five years.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Review: BENNETT AND BARTON SONG SALON At Pangea A Fun And Relaxing Open Mic Night Photo 4 Bennett And Barton Bring The Sweet To SONG SALON

Mark MacKillop Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage With LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED On October 2nd

Chelsea Table + Stage will present Mark Mackillop in “Live and Un-Photoshopped” on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The highest fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS six years in a row, “Live and Un-Photoshopped” is Mark’s first solo show in five years.

“Live and Un-Photoshopped” is an all-new evening of singing and oversharing. Featuring music director Jeremiah Ginn at the piano fronting a three-piece band with Dan Berkery on drums and Yuka Tadano on Bass, see why the Huffington Post said Mark “sets pulses racing” and Tim Taylor said he’s “better than Cats." The evening will also feature special guest Jelani Remy (Back to the Future).


Tickets for “Live and Un-Photoshopped” start at $37.50. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum. The evening will also be live-streamed, for $19 a ticket. Chelsea Table + Stage is located within the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001.

Tickets for the show are available HERE.

MORE ABOUT Mark Mackillop
Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation’s oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing 3 seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores! Series, he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and was most recently seen playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. Follow Mark on all platforms at @markmackillop.

ABOUT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE
Enjoy dinner at the show at Chelsea Table + Stage - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside emerging artists. Ever-changing culinary and entertainment lineups mean you'll never have the same night twice.

This 120-seat venue features state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, and lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups. Table and banquette seating options create the perfect date night atmosphere. Chelsea Table + Stage is the ultimate nightly setting for hospitality and entertainment in the city.

The menu features American fare, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Visit the space on the main level for post-show drinks or a cozy weeknight dinner. Experience the Fashion District's destination for the ultimate NYC night out. 

Mark MacKillop Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage With LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED On October 2nd
 



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 Below Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with JChris, Mauricio Martínez Photo
54 Below Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with JChris, Mauricio Martínez, Jai Rodriguez, and More!

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
Tracee Beazer Joins MOMS NIGHT OUT at 54 Below Next Month Photo
Tracee Beazer Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below Next Month

Tracee Beazer joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on October 14th, 9:30pm. Learn more about the concert here!

3
Judy Wexler Presents Eclectic JAZZ NITE Photo
Judy Wexler Presents Eclectic JAZZ NITE

Thoughts about a thoughtful singer's set.

4
9th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Returns October 11 At The Triad! Photo
9th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Returns October 11 At The Triad!

“Tomatoes Got Talent,” the popular contest for women over 40, who are not currently working pros, and have day jobs, returns this year, but with a twist!  12 finalists from the past eight years of shows have been asked back to take part in the 9th annual “Tomatoes Got Talent” contest on Wednesday October 11.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad
Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 RecordsNatalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5thTHE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th
Review: September 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Filled With Personal TriumphReview: September 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Filled With Personal Triumph

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You