Mark MacKillop Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage With LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED On October 2nd

Chelsea Table + Stage will present Mark Mackillop in “Live and Un-Photoshopped” on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The highest fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS six years in a row, “Live and Un-Photoshopped” is Mark’s first solo show in five years.

“Live and Un-Photoshopped” is an all-new evening of singing and oversharing. Featuring music director Jeremiah Ginn at the piano fronting a three-piece band with Dan Berkery on drums and Yuka Tadano on Bass, see why the Huffington Post said Mark “sets pulses racing” and Tim Taylor said he’s “better than Cats." The evening will also feature special guest Jelani Remy (Back to the Future).



Tickets for “Live and Un-Photoshopped” start at $37.50. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum. The evening will also be live-streamed, for $19 a ticket. Chelsea Table + Stage is located within the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001.

Tickets for the show are available HERE.

MORE ABOUT Mark Mackillop

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation’s oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing 3 seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores! Series, he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and was most recently seen playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. Follow Mark on all platforms at @markmackillop.

ABOUT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Enjoy dinner at the show at Chelsea Table + Stage - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside emerging artists. Ever-changing culinary and entertainment lineups mean you'll never have the same night twice.

This 120-seat venue features state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, and lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups. Table and banquette seating options create the perfect date night atmosphere. Chelsea Table + Stage is the ultimate nightly setting for hospitality and entertainment in the city.

The menu features American fare, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Visit the space on the main level for post-show drinks or a cozy weeknight dinner. Experience the Fashion District's destination for the ultimate NYC night out.



