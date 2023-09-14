Mark MacKillop Brings LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED to Chelsea Table + Stage in October

The performance is on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:00pm.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Review: BENNETT AND BARTON SONG SALON At Pangea A Fun And Relaxing Open Mic Night Photo 4 Bennett And Barton Bring The Sweet To SONG SALON

Mark MacKillop Brings LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED to Chelsea Table + Stage in October

Chelsea Table + Stage presents Mark Mackillop in “Live and Un-Photoshopped” on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:00pm. The highest fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS six years in a row, “Live and Un-Photoshopped” is Mark’s first solo show in five years.

“Live and Un-Photoshopped” is an all-new evening of singing and oversharing. Featuring music director Jeremiah Ginn at the piano fronting a three-piece band with Dan Berkery on drums and Yuka Tadano on Bass.

Tickets for “Live and Un-Photoshopped” start at $37.50. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum. The evening will also be live-streamed, for $19 a ticket. Chelsea Table + Stage is located within the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001. Tickets for the show are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263803®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchelseatableandstage.venuetix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jonathan Karrant to Celebrate New Album ECLECTIC at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Jonathan Karrant to Celebrate New Album ECLECTIC at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present DownBeat’s “rising jazz singer” Jonathan Karrant on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM.

2
Shaina Taub Extends Solo Residency at Joes Pub with Three Additional Shows Photo
Shaina Taub Extends Solo Residency at Joe's Pub with Three Additional Shows

Award-winning singer-songwriter Shaina Taub will return to New York City’s Joe’s Pub for a trio of headline shows set for September 20, October 25, and December 5.

3
Tony Danza, Nikki M. James, and More Join Jamie deRoy & Friends at Birdland Next Month Photo
Tony Danza, Nikki M. James, and More Join Jamie deRoy & Friends at Birdland Next Month

Jamie deRoy brings her acclaimed Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show back to New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club, Monday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m.  Find out who the special guests are for the show, and get tickets here!

4
LITTLE BY LITTLE Cast Reunion Concert Comes to 54 Below Photo
LITTLE BY LITTLE Cast Reunion Concert Comes to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents LITTLE BY LITTLE—an intimate musical about FRIENDSHIP, HORMONES and… POPCORN! Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You