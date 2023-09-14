Mark MacKillop Brings LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED to Chelsea Table + Stage in October

Chelsea Table + Stage presents Mark Mackillop in “Live and Un-Photoshopped” on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:00pm. The highest fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS six years in a row, “Live and Un-Photoshopped” is Mark’s first solo show in five years.

“Live and Un-Photoshopped” is an all-new evening of singing and oversharing. Featuring music director Jeremiah Ginn at the piano fronting a three-piece band with Dan Berkery on drums and Yuka Tadano on Bass.

Tickets for “Live and Un-Photoshopped” start at $37.50. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum. The evening will also be live-streamed, for $19 a ticket. Chelsea Table + Stage is located within the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001. Tickets for the show are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263803®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchelseatableandstage.venuetix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.