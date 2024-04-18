Marissa Mulder Sings Jimmy Van Heusen In SWINGIN' ON A STAR At The Cutting Room This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marissa Mulder brings Jimmy Van Heusen's music to The Cutting Room in her acclaimed tribute to the four-time Oscar winning songwriter.

One of the most prolific composers of the Great American Songbook, Van Heusen was also one of the most colorful. He test-piloted fighter planes while creating timeless classics such as Love and Marriage, All The Way, High Hopes, Come Fly With Me, The Second Time Around and Call Me Irresponsible.

In her celebration of Van Heusen's musical genius, Marissa traces his career from New York to Hollywood, where he wrote the songs for the storied Crosby/Hope road pictures. His musical partnership with longtime friend and fellow Rat

Pack reveler, Frank Sinatra,resulted over 80 of his songs recorded by Sinatra, more than by any other songwriter. Van Heusen songs such as But Beautiful, Darn That Dream, It Could Happen to Youand Like Someone in Love remain among the most beloved standards in popular musicand jazz.

Marissa Mulder is a three-time MAC Award winner and recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noel Coward awards. Her original shows Girl Talk – Songwriters from Joan Baez to Taylor Swift, and Marilyn in Fragments – a Theatrical Cabaret about Marilyn Monroe, as well as her tributes to the music of Lennon and McCartney, Tom Waits and John Prine have been widely acclaimed. Performing regularly at major venues throughout the country, Marissa recently made her debut appearance at The Pheasantry in London.

Photo Credit: Bill Westmoreland