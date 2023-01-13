Maria Corsaro to Present WHY NOT? at Chelsea Table + Stage in March
A new show featuring songs of Bill Evans, Michel Camilo, Michel Legrand, Miles Davis, and more!
MARIA CORSARO poses the musical question, WHY NOT?, in an evening of swing, ballad, bossa, and bebop. New and reimagined arrangements of jazz standards are presented along with beloved, but rarely performed jazz tunes written by some of the most influential composers and lyricists of this great American art form. Composers include Bill Evans, Michel Camilo, Michel Legrand, and Miles Davis.
Maria Corsaro recently completed a successful run of her show, You Taught My Heart To Sing, with the Gregory Toroian trio and directed by Sue Matsuki, at Pangea. The show, which is jazz inspired, consists of songs where lyrics were added to instrumental compositions - sometimes years later. A second show with this concept is planned for Fall 2023. Maria has performed in many cabaret theaters in NYC and Norwalk, CT. She is most grateful to her present team of vocal and performance coaches - Gregory Toroian, David Friedman and Nancy Marano.
Performance Details:
Why Not?
Tuesday, March 14 at 7:00 PM
Maria Corsaro - Vocals
Gregory Toroian - Musical Director/Arranger/Piano
Skip Ward - Bass
David Silliman - Drums
David Friedman - Director
Sue Matsuki - Creative Consultant
Chelsea Table + Stage
Hilton Fashion District Hotel
152 W 26th St, NYC, 10001
Tickets ($25-$30 / 2 item minimum)