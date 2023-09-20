Mamie Parris to Present SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, in “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” for two performances on Thursday, October 19 and Monday, November 6, both at 7:00 PM. This is the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn’t know you needed – or maybe it’s the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d’Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.



Mamie Parris makes her solo debut at The Green Room 42 with a song collection near and dear to her heart. After finding the two-cassette Original Broadway Cast Recording of Cats in a lost and found box at 12 years old, the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber became an indelible part of her life and career. Mamie starred as Grizabella in the 2016 Broadway revival of Cats after originating the role of Patty in Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock, then returned to close School of Rock on Broadway in the role of Rosalie. Soon after, she joined the cast of the US premiere of Lloyd Webber’s Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse, marking 5 years of singing Lloyd Webber’s music nearly non-stop. On Broadway, her other credits include On the Twentieth Century, The Drowsy Chaperone, Ragtime, 110 in the Shade, and the First National Tours of Wicked (Elphaba), 9 to 5 (Judy), and Legally Blonde. She was seen Off-Broadway in Anything Can Happen in the Theatre (OOBCR), Pump Boys and Dinettes, and See Rock City (OOBCR). Regional credits include roles at Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed, The Muny, Pittsburgh CLO, and more. Mamie is a sought-after symphony soloist with upcoming dates in Columbus, Milwaukee, Baltimore, and more. Visit mamieparris.com for more info. Find her on Audible, Instagram, and TikTok or just wave passionately when you see her on 8th Avenue, babe!



Ben Rimalower is the author and star of the long-running solo plays Patti Issues (New York Times “Critic’s Pick,” MAC and Bistro Awards) and Bad with Money, available as a double audiobook, as well as producer and host of Broadway Podcast Network’s “Giants in the Sky: How Sondheim and Lapine Went Into the Woods.” He writes the theatre column in Metrosource Magazine and has been a frequent contributor to Vulture, Playbill, Out, Decider, and Huff Post. Ben directed Snoopy! (starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christian Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing “Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches” and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records’ Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. He is recognizable around the world for his four seasons on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” as the writer-director of LuAnn de Lesseps’s record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, “Countess and Friends.” He also co-wrote de Lesseps’s single, “Feelin’ Jovani.” Ben serves as the Director of Programming for The Green Room 42.



Brian J. Nash is an award-winning pianist, singer, music director, orchestrator, and producer who has been based in New York since 2002. Brian has been the music director of many Off-Broadway and regional musicals, and works in concert with Jennifer Holliday, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Ana Gasteyer, Laura Benanti, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Natalie Joy Johnson, Ada Vox, Christina Bianco, and many others. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, performs around the world as both a solo artist and music director, and from March 2020 to September 2022 performed 109 streaming all-request shows. As a record producer, he has produced and played on pop and rock records for Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, Boys Like Girls, Peppermint, and Stacy Allyn Baker, and many cabaret and cast albums. His collaboration with Natalie Joy Johnson has resulted in two multi-year residencies in NYC and recordings with their band, Miss Natalie. His solo album, Forever/After, is available on iTunes. BrianJNash.com.



Mamie Parris will perform “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” on Thursday, October 19 and Monday, November 6, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.





Saturday, September 23 and Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM

Nadia Quinn

“Literally Anything Can Happen”

TV, film and Broadway’s fun, funny, magical gal Nadia Quinn (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, HBO’s “Love Life,” Off-Broadway’s The Robber Bridegroom, Broadway’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) brings her one-of-a-kind feel-good variety act to NYC in this nostalgic, funny, philosophical jaunt through her past and our collective futures. A mix of storytelling, original music, cover songs, readings from her childhood diary, prizes, and human design (a modality of getting to know yourself, for which Nadia has developed an enthusiastic TikTok following (@nadiaquinn44) – anything can happen in this sparkly fun evening of music and talking. Come see why critics call her “truly life-changing” (user @001244456 on TikTok), “wildly special and one-of-a-kind” (childhood BFF) and “Babe, you talk so much I can’t possibly listen to everything you say” (Husband). The show will feature an array of exciting surprise special guests, or …no one!

Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM

“THE FABULIST FOX SISTER”

The Musical Comedy Stage Hit – Direct from London

The online and in-person musical comedy stage hit The Fabulist Fox Sister makes its New York début. Come see Michael Conley's “staggering performance” (The Spy in the Stalls) in this “bewitchingly hilarious play” (Younger Theatre) that’s a “superb entr’acte of history and comedy” (The Reviews Hub) which the critics called “bloody brilliant” (The Family Stage), “eccentric and beguiling” (iNews), “brash and sardonic” (The Stage) and “simply fabulous” (QueerGuru). New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth. The Spectator said that “Netflix should turn this into a series.” The show has music by Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley.



Sunday, October 15 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM

Spencer Day

“Homecoming”

Blending original compositions, soulful covers, and jazz-infused renditions from his acclaimed record Broadway by Day, this will be a captivating showcase of Day’s talent, passion, and humor. He will share a collection of new and old melodies that have accompanied him through his recent adventures to the California coast, the Arizona desert and the heartwarming embrace of Mexico. Join us in celebrating not only the melodies that have traveled with Spencer, but also the birth of new songs that have emerged along his path. Spencer Day is a #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter has played venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London’s West End. Spencer is a widely acclaimed songwriter creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic jazz American writers. His most recent album, Broadway by Day, contains classic Broadway hits through his uniquely original jazz-pop, genre-blurring arrangements. The album debuted at #5 on iTunes’ Jazz chart and the #1 spot in Amazon’s New Releases categories for Broadway & Vocalists and European Jazz.



Friday, October 20 at 9:30 PM

Pamela Winslow Kashani

“Change Happens”

What’s the meaning of life? Broadway luminary Pamela Winslow Kashani (original Rapunzel in Into the Woods) and TV star (Ensign McKnight on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”) tackles this question in a captivating cabaret, merging humor, personal tales, and soul-stirring music. Experiencing life’s ever-changing path through Broadway tunes, sharp-witted parodies, and Kashani’s self-penned earworms makes for a thrilling journey. Pamela invites us into a broad emotional spectrum, prompting us to collectively contemplate life's profound “why.”

Also on Broadway Pamela played Lucille in Meet Me in St. Louis, Babette the feather duster in Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella in Into the Woods. Steven Jamail serves as music director



Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein’s Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.



Friday, November 17 at 9:30 PM

Paul Iacono

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Back by popular demand, “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTVs “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by Music Director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.

