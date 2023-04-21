Magnus Riise to Debut New Album UNTIL TOMORROW at The Cutting Room

On Sunday April 30th at 7pm, Queer Norwegian/American artist Magnus Riise will release his debut EP, Until Tomorrow, with a blow-out concert at The Cutting Room in New York City. The concert will feature the live performance debut of the album's soaring pop songs about love, self-acceptance, and mental health, as well as a world premiere screening of the music video for the album's first single, From the Ground Up.

The album and videos are the product of a collaboration with songwriters who have garnered millions of streams, and creatives who have worked with Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, winners of RuPaul's Drag Race, India.Arie, and Billy Porter.

From the Ground Up drops worldwide on April 23rd, followed by the full album's release on April 30th, coinciding with the New York release concert. Upcoming tour dates include Oslo, London, and Liverpool, with more U.S. performances to be announced.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

MAGNUS RIISE

(aka Magnus Tonning Riise) grew up in Ilseng, Norway, where he booked his first professional acting job at 8 years old. After studying music and theatre in London, he moved to NYC to pursue his career there. He has appeared in independent films and television programs airing in the US and Europe, and he starred as a member of a fictional boyband in the television pilot Truth Slash Fiction, which won several awards before going into development at Lionsgate.

LYON HART

(Songwriter) aka Mark Sanderlin, has written many songs for up and coming indie artists as well as recording his own material. His debut music video "Falling For You" has over 25 million views on YouTube and his songs and collaborations have millions of plays on streaming services worldwide. He's written and performed on tracks from Elephante, Nicky Romero, Loosid, Erin Willet (The Voice Season 2), Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill, Dexter), Micky Blue, Jodie, EVVY, Noosa, and many others.

KJETIL MØRLAND

(Songwriter) better known as simply Mørland, is a Norwegian singer, songwriter, and producer. He represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 along with Debrah Scarlett with his song "A Monster Like Me", which won the Marcel Bezençon Composer Award. He also wrote Ulrikke Brandstorp's winning song to represent Norway in Eurovision 2020, "Attention". Mørland fronted the band Absent Elk that toured with The Script, The Hoosiers, and Girls Aloud, prior to their own UK tour.

(Songwriters) have won the Ed Kleban Award, the Jonathan Larson Award and the San Diego Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Original Score. They've sold projects to Netflix and ABC/Disney's Freeform network, premiered their latest musical off-Broadway, and have written songs for artists ranging from the Oakland Symphony Orchestra to Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter, to Grammy Winner India.Arie.

HARRY BURR

(Producer) is a producer and mixing engineer. He currently produces and mixes projects for a variety of artists around the world and in addition to his independent work, Harry has also been a mix assistant on major label projects for artists including Shawn Mendes, Khalid, James TW, and other. He is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Robert Allen Award and studied at Berklee College of Music (alumni include John Mayer, Quincy Jones, Charlie Puth, and Diana Krall).

(Music Video Director) is an actor, director, and producer who splits their time between Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and NYC. They have directed and produced countless productions on stage, within nightlife, and on screen - most notably the World Pride Opening Ceremony at the Barclays Center. Their recreation of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" starring Aquaria earned the New York Nightlife Award for Best Video. They are currently the Company Manager and Resident Director for RuPaul's Drag Race Live in Vegas.