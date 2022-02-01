MUSEMATCH XIII: A TIME TO REVIVE Will Play The Green Room 42 on March 4th

The Green Room 42 will present MUSEMATCH XIII: A Time To Revive on Friday March 4th at 9:30 pm. The concert will be the 13th installment of MUSEMATCH: A Musical Theater Blind Date - a series where artists are paired with writers on a "blind date" during which they are asked to share themselves authentically, in order to reach new artistic territory. All proceeds will benefit The Musical Theatre Factory, an organization committed to dismantling oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation, centering artists of excellence who exist in the intersections of underrepresented groups. The MTF works to develop changemaking new musicals in a joyous, collaborative community free from commercial pressures.​

To date the MuseMatch Concert series has generated over 200 new musical theater collaborations & songs while raising thousands of dollars for the ACLU, Boys Club of NY, Sing For Your Seniors, Zara Aina, The Shakespeare Forum, Manitou Experience Camps, Sophia Warrior Princess, The Siena House Women's Shelter, Men Can Stop Rape, and The Trevor Project.

The cast of singers includes A STRANGE LOOP's John Andrew Morrison, HAMILTON's Lexi Lawson, WICKED's Donna Vivino, THE BOOK OF MORMON's Kevin Michael Murphy, Kendyl Ito, Darius Anthony Harper, FROZEN's Chad Burris, Jackey Good, Emily Kron, Kaisha S. Huguley, Jenna Pastuszek, Rachel Parker, Kim Onah, Johann George. These singers have been paired with composers & lyricists Janet Noh, Jimmy Lambert & Natalie Cramer, Spencer Robelen, Dylan MarcAurele, Amanda D'Archangelis & Sami Horneff, Durra Leung, David Alan Thornton, Peter Saxe, Rachel Covey, Billy Recce, Paul Fujimoto, Eli Cohen, Kit Goldstein Grant, and Julia Riew. The MuseMatch Band is helmed by Musical Director & Pianist Nathan Dame (MD of 1st National Tour of AN Officer & A Gentleman, OCR of PRETTY FILTHY, The Civilians, and Be More Chill at Two River Theatre). The evening is presented by Creative Director and Producer Bill Coyne.

MUSEMATCH XIII: A Time To Revive will play THE GREEN ROOM 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036) on Friday March 4th 2022 at 9:30 pm. Tickets start at $15. Tickets and information are available HERE.

More About The Green Room 42

Founded in 2017 and located in the heart of the theater district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," the club's curated nightlife experience features patron's favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theater community.

More About The Musical Theatre Factory

The MTF is led by a passion to transform culture through serving and gathering an artistic community that makes art to make change. They create opportunities for musical theater makers who exist at the intersections of underrepresented groups while providing all-access programming for artists to collaborate and grow together. The organization has a philosophy and values that stem from concepts seeking to meet public needs in community and taking an active responsibility for an interrelationship grounded in the values of equity, pluralism, cooperation, and sustainability.

These values are the foundation of the MTF vision - accessible and brave creative spaces where all artists of all backgrounds at any stage of their career can be supported throughout their process. The MTF interrogates the traditional methods of access and representation and offers new means of storytelling with special attention paid to the narratives from marginalized and underrepresented communities. The intent of all MTF programming is to engage the audience, community, and field at large in the developmental process. Art is one major way to shift culture, and by supporting the work of artists who are creating work that serves that vision, MTF seeks, thereby, to challenge the field to be more inclusive and push the bounds of the artform. In so doing, MTF crafts every space that they hold as radical, intentional, rigorous, and inclusive, fostering collective support, feedback, growth, collaboration, and community that centers artmaking for change-making.