MT Shorts to Present Preview of STILL HERE at Feinstein's/54 Below; Concert to Include Jelani Remy and More

On Monday, April 6th, 2020, at 9:30PM, MT Shorts, the premiere platform for musical short films, will celebrate those that came before them by paying homage to the great movie musicals of the last century. This one-night-only event, at Feinstein's/54 Below, will include a sneak peak preview of MT Shorts' upcoming film "Still Here" written by Ben Roseberry and Chip Klose and directed by Kaye Tuckerman, featuring a clip from the movie and Roseberry debuting one of the songs live.

A musical short about grief, and what it means to "move on" while navigating online intimacy, "Still Here" stars Nathaniel Stampley (CATS, The Color Purple) and is expected for a Spring release.

Casting for the April 6th concert includes previously announced Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Sarah Ellis (A Gentleman's Guide...), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Jim Hogan (Waitress), Bryan Thomas Hunt (Billy Elliot), Jai'len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants), Greg Kamp (Catch Me If You Can), Emily Koch (Wicked), Kate McMillan (Moonshine), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), Kelly Sheehan (Irving Berlin's White Christmas) and special guests The Boy Band Project with more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change. The evening will be music directed by Balint Varga.

MT SHORTS SINGS MOVIE MUSICALS will be presented on April 6th, 2020 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: https://54below.com/events/mt-shorts-sings-movie-musicals/

MORE ABOUT MT SHORTS

MT Shorts, founded by Sarah Routh Ellis and Greg Kamp is a creative production company where musical theatre and short film meet, with a mission to bring the voices of an emerging generation to the screen through the creation of original musical short films. At its core, MT Shorts seeks to provide an outlet for new creatives to explore writing for film and the luxury of a digital short form content platform with an unlimited amount of viewership-maintaining musical theatre's legacy, while simultaneously pushing the form forward. The company's debut film, "Hey, Beautiful!" (starring Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Ashley Loren) written by Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes recently took home the prize for "Best Music Video" at the Big Apple Film Festival. https://www.mtshorts.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You