MOTOWN: THE ESSENTIALS Virtual Concert Will Be Presented By Treston J Henderson Productions Next Week

Treston J Henderson Productions is proud to announce their next virtual concert, "Motown: The Essentials". Streaming on Treston J Henderson Production's Facebook Live: June 6, 2021, 7:30 PM EST.

After 7 successful online concerts with thousands of views throughout the country, TJH Productions has expanded and hired a new management, marketing, and administrative team in order to bring the highest caliber of talent and production value to your screen.

Executive Founder, Treston Henderson, started TJH Productions company last July in the midst of the global pandemic and the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Henderson said, "July of 2020 was one of the scariest times for Black Men, so I decided to showcase black art. I wanted to show that we will stand strong and firmly on what we believe. I decided to start a series titled "Treston's Quarantine Duet Series" which showcased Black / African American Art. This then evolved into Treston J. Henderson Productions where now showcase the art of artists around the country wanting to be heard."

The company's first production was dedicated to standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Therefor, the company's mission is to express Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Respecting the creative process: The Artistic Team, Actors, Collaborators, and Patrons of the arts community. The foundation of Treston J. Henderson Productions rests upon these core values: Courage, Kindness, Love, and Respect.

Motown: The Essentials will feature: Aliyah Caldwell, Amaya White, Brian Cudina, Bryson Jackson, Caleb Mitchell, Devin Bowles, Donesha Rose. Elvie Ellis, Erica Victoria, Hallie Chapman, Hannah Shizuko, Jamila Hunter. Jamonte Bruten, Kala Ross, Kinston Smith, Marcus Martin, Mairys Joaquin, Rachel Greene, Reggie Chapman, Stephen White, Queade Norah, Shelita Peregrino Cezario, Tarra Conner Jones, Trenton Baker, T'Arica Crawford, Trejah Bostic, Veronica Otim

Tune Into Treston J. Henderson Productions on Facebook Live on June 6, at 7:30 EST