MOIPEI, Liz Callaway, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

MOIPEI: SING SING SING! – JULY 10 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Direct from the Kennedy Center where they received standing ovations for their performances in the internationally acclaimed RiverRun Festival! Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya, who present a program that is as unique as their talents. This concert was commissioned by the Kennedy Center to illustrate how rivers impact our lives with their beauty, their majesty, and their power. This entertaining concert employs several musical genres, with Broadway classics, jazz standards, pop hits, spirituals, and popular Kenyan folk songs. Audiences can expect to hear everything from “Corner of the Sky” to “Sing Sing Sing” to “Down by the Riverside” to “Safari ya Bamba” and more.

MOIPEI made their NYC debut at the 2021 Cabaret Convention, and the Mabel Mercer Foundation bestowed the Julie Wilson Award on them the next year.

At the age of 12, they were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents, they championed female/child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. The sisters have performed sold-out concerts internationally, presenting an eclectic mix of their own arrangements of Broadway tunes, jazz hits, sacred pieces and Kenyan folk songs. They were recognized by Kenya's president for their contribution to the music industry and the nation.

The exceptional talents of these three sisters are guaranteed to warm your heart and put a smile on your face! Music direction by Joseph Thalken. Written and directed by Matthew Inge.

Joined by Perry Cavari on drums, Michael Kuennen on bass, and Joseph Thalken on piano.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GABRIELLA JOY: A COLLECTION OF FIRSTS – JULY 10 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple national tour) is a singer and actor, born and raised right across the Hudson in New Jersey. Over the past year she has had the opportunity to perform in many 54 Below shows and is ecstatic to finally be making her solo show debut. Through song, Gabriella will be letting you in on her personal journey with theater, how it has inspired her, and how she hopes to inspire others through it. From classics like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to Tori Kelly, this artist will give you a night full of heart, laughter, hope and… joy!

Featuring Katherine Acosta López, Mariah Lyttle, Rachel Simone Webb, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Liz Callaway: SCREEN GEMS – JULY 11 AT 7:00 PM

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway reaches for Oscar gold with a brand-new show, Screen Gems. Known for singing the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” from the animated classic Anastasia, Liz's new show features some of the greatest songs ever written for film. From MGM musicals and Disney films to new classics, and songwriters as varied as Harold Arlen, Burt Bacharach and André Previn, Screen Gems serves as a perfect playlist of songs that have served as the world's soundtrack for generations.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $125 premium seating ($139 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



Tichina Arnold & Beth Behrs: FAME-ISH – JULY 12 – 15 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on July 15 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs cordially invite you to leave your problems and inhibitions at the door and partake in a night of fun, fellowship, and frivolity! There'll be singing! There'll be dancing! There'll be booze! Join the lovely ladies in FAME-ish where no topic is off-limits and a grand time is sure to be had. So throw on your best outfits, grab your best friends, and join Beezy and Teezy for a night you'll never forget (unless you drink too much)!

Written by Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, and Wayne Conley.

Directed by Mia Walker.

Tichina Arnold is an internationally known actress and singer whose career has been non-stop since landing her first role in the famous film version of Little Shop of Horrors with Rick Moranis and Steve Martin. Her iconic role of Pam in the hit show “Martin” cemented her status with fans across the world as one of TV's sassiest comedians and she has been creating memorable characters ever since with “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Raising Hope,” and more. She is currently co-starring in the CBS series “The Neighborhood” with Cedric the Entertainer.

Beth Behrs currently stars as Gemma in the CBS hit comedy “The Neighborhood,” one of CBS's highest-rated comedies. Behrs is also the host of her very own podcast, Harmonics, which explores themes of creativity, healing, and wellness, where she has interviewed female artists such as Brandi Carlisle, Glennon Doyle, and more. Her television credits include her featured role as Caroline Channing in the hit series “2 Broke Girls.”

$90 cover charge ($100.50 with fees). $145-$150 premium seating ($161-$166.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S A DRAG, FEAT. TARA BULL, LYRA VEGA, AND MORE! – JULY 12 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Tara Bull, alongside an all-drag artist cast, is excited to host Broadway's a Drag! A fantastic set of queens including Jizzelle, Danuel Duel, Corma Kelley, Amanda Pörq, and Lyra Vega on piano performing some of Broadway's classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Brooke Beatty and Tara Bull, Broadway's a Drag is a collection of theatre's greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: by drag queens. From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Broadway's a Drag is Broadway like you've never seen it before.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



PETER PAN-SEXUAL FEAT. GINA TONIC & MORE! – JULY 13 AT 9:30 PM

Need a little Christmas in July? See the tale of Peter Pan gayer than you've ever seen it before! Join Peter and Drag Queen Gina Tonic as they burst out of the nursery and discover Neverland on acid with a foul mouthed Tink, pirates of the subway, and that big old sexy crocodile! Chock full of pop parodies and musical theatre classics, slapstick calamities and political satire abound like an over-stuffed package, full of surprises (wrapped up in a rainbow-colored bow).

Bold and bawdy, the pantomime, or panto, has been a tradition in Great Britain since 1717 and is usually performed throughout the holiday season. With its roots in commedia dell'arte, the genre takes classic fairy tales and imbues them with a broad and comedic twist. While pantos are traditionally considered family shows, Peter Pan-Sexual is a decidedly adult take on this very British entertainment. TL; DR- If you enjoyed Titanique, you'll also get a kick out of this show!

Featuring Lily Ali-Oshatz, Robert K. Benson, Jonathan Nathaniel Dingle-El, Matt Mastromatteo, Rachel McPhee, Regan Sims, Gabriel Spector, Gina Tonic, Diego Velázquez, and Elizabeth Wright.

Written by Robert K. Benson. Direction and costumes by Madeline Wall, with stage management by Sarah Jones. Original music by Lily Ali-Oshatz and Gabriel Spector.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, FEAT. F Michael Haynie & MORE – JULY 14 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Music direction by Mark Hartman.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, F. Michael Haynie, Kendrick Jones, Ryan Knowles, and Jared Weiss.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



JACKIE'S BACK! A TRIBUTE CONCERT – JULY 15 AT 9:30 PM

It's July 15th, which means it's Jackie Washington Day! Kevin Ferg and Friends are ready to pay tribute to the fabulous diva with a live concert extravaganza featuring songs and stories from the iconic 1999 cult-classic Jackie's Back! Songs like “Yield, Yield, Yield,” “Look At Me,” “Coco's Revenge,” and so much more! Don't miss this one-night-only national holiday celebration!

Featuring Kevin Ferguson, Ari Grooves, Arnold Harper, Randall Holloway, Zonya Love, Denise Manning, Ben Tracy, Jada Valenciaga, Josh Walker, and Mia Williams.

The creative team includes Kevin Ferguson, Darnell White, Zhailon Levingston II, Jayson Kerr, Michael Fisher, Christopher Brasfield, Alyssa Smith, and Eric Lockley.

Joined by Darnell White (Music Director), Ben Covello (Guitar), Dejuan Rosado (Drums), and James Rushin (Bass).

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $50 premium seating ($56.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! – PART THREE, FEAT. Christine Andreas & MORE! – JULY 16 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

“This book is an absolutely wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and also for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love.” -John Doyle, Tony Award winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

“An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider's book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past.” -Susan Stroman, Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

“If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read 'Fifty Key Musicals.'” -Jerry Zaks, Four-Time Tony Award winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Those are just some of the praises for the new book “Fifty Key Stage Musicals” by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew. Now this book, which rounds up fifty of the musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is being given a one-night-only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals.

Join us on July 16th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Author Robert W. Schneider (“Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends”) will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the landmark musicals that changed not only the theatre, but the world.

Expect some of Broadway's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Featuring Christine Andreas, Hilary Cole, Paige Davis, Stephen Mo Hanan, Lee Roy Reams, Steve Ross, Talia Suskauer, Joseph C. Townsend, Mark William, and more stars to be announced!

Produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

MOIPEI: SING SING SING! Jul 10 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

GABRIELLA JOY: A COLLECTION OF FIRSTS, FEAT. Mariah Lyttle & MORE! Jul 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

BROADWAY'S A DRAG, FEAT. TARA BULL, LYRA VEGA, & MORE! Jul 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Tichina Arnold & Beth Behrs: FAME-ISH Jul 15 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! – PART THREE, FEAT. Christine Andreas & MORE Jul 16 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

