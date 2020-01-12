MEMBERS ONLY BOYLESQUE at The Laurie Beechman Theatre - Kicks Butt While Showing Butt, BUT That Ain't All...

Heigh-Ho Friends & "Family"! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T.

Oh, my darlings! If you had had the night we had last night seeing The MEMBERS ONLY BOYLESQUE perform at the Laurie Beechman, then your head might still be ringing with Ye Olde Tesse Tura Tune YOU GOTTA GET A GIMMICK; cuz these boys, they got 'em. Burlesque, boylesque, bump-and-grinder, ecdysiast, exotic dancer, peeler, stripper, striptease artiste, stripteaser, or stripteuse, whatever you want to call them, the boys of MEMBERS ONLY put on a heck of a program and are a bunch of big show-it-alls... well almost all. The Beechman don't want to get raided. They ain't the Old GAYIETY after all - MEHHHHMORIES. Kicked off and hosted by Tiny Drag Goddess Kiko Soirée of the twiggy body and howling voice (B!+CH was LOUD... but hilarious!) After her opening number, A Little Bit Alexis where she Lip-pooned Annie Murphy's Alexis of SCHITT's CREEK, the program consisted of Kiko making us all laugh with her antics and audience foolery before she introduced each dancer, aaaaaand that's it really. That was the show. But what a show it was. Hot boys dancing and taking their clothes off, each in their own style and with their own particular flair. Taking to heart the GYPSY axion of, "What you need is an idea that makes your strip special," each stripper had an act, their gimmick if you will, and they kept their dancing fun and sexy, for the most part, throughout the night. With a program that started and ended with MEMBERS ONLY founders Milo Pony & Twinky Boots as the opening and closing acts, the boys sandwiched in-between them included:

Mandrake

Jason Waterfalls

Jack Barrow

Bear Trap

Spooky &

Samson Night

All with the ever-present Kiko, who after a thimble full of alcohol, kept the house roaring with her patter, banter, conducting a raffle of very basic merch crap, and laying the audience in the aisles with a number from her proposed post-apocalyptic, sci-fi fantasy, hypothetical musical - KIWI AND THE LEGEND OF THE LOST CRYSTAL... Could you die?!?! Actually, we did die laughing.

Highlights of the servings of man meat for the night were; Mandrake (Richard Schieffer last week's standout HARLETTO in Amber Martin's BATHHOUSE BETTE) whose ruffle shirt and leather skirt with high kicks in stiletto boots danced flawlessly showing his real training and his assets as he effortlessly doffed his clothes without ever stopping his rapid choreo, tiny titan Spooky (Le Scandal flying gymnast-Michael Louis) stripping his leather Zorro costume spinning in a metal ring suspended from the grid and bringing forth gasps with his physical prowess, flexibility, and gymnastic tricks of his trade, and the evening's stand out, Bear Trap (popular Philly performer, Frankie Markocki) with their burlesqueer, gender-fluid class act, complete with drag makeup, beard, opera gloves, gold gown, and black cape all of which were worked to within an inch of OUR lives by this professional dancer to seduce, entertain and create a perfect strip TEASE.

Just to call out a few here because Bobby could go on since, truly, all the men of this BOYLESQUE evening put on a great show and add to that the howlingly funny howler monkey, Kiko Soirée, and you have one of the most fun evenings Hell's Kitchen has to offer... And so for all of that, Bobby gives MEMBERS ONLY BOYLESQUE a rousing 4 out of 5 Rainbows.

*All Photos By My Lovely Boss, Stephen Mosher

NYC's @milo_pony and @twinkyboots have partnered to bring the newest in #boylesque entertainment. For inquiries email membersonlyboylesque@gmail.com









