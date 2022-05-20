MEANETH GIRLS, OR THE TRAGEDY OF REGINA GEORGE to be Presented at The Duplex

Party with the Plastics and The Drunk Texts this summer at Meaneth Girls, or The Tragedy of Regina George - Robert Price and Erin Leigh Schmoyer's Shakespearean adaptation of the cult classic!

The rhymes will be sick, the beer will be cold, and the Spring Fling Queen will be crowned...you don't want to miss it. Join us on Friday, June 3rd at 9:30pm at The Duplex. Tickets are $10 (+2 drink minimum; $15 at the door) and can be purchased at thedrunktexts.com. It might not be Wednesday but we're wearing pink anyway, so hurry up and buy your tickets or YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US!

About The Drunk Texts: Join us as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even safely volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.