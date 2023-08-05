MATILDAPALOOZA, Ann Hampton Callaway, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

MATILDAPALOOZA 2023: ALL GROWN UP – A REUNION OF BROADWAY'S MATILDAS! – AUGUST 7 & 8 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance on August 8 will also be livestreamed.

In the nearly 4-year run of the Broadway smash, Matilda The Musical, there were 5 sets of Matildas. 19 children have played the role on Broadway. Now, 10 years after Matilda began its magical run, the Matildas return as young adults. These amazing young people will perform some of their favorite songs from Broadway and beyond.

Music direction by the Matilda's children's music director, Deborah Abramson.

Produced by Van Dean (of Broadway Records) and Talia Hankin.

Featuring Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Paige Brady, Ava Ulloa, Tori Feinstein, Eliza Holland Madore, Alexandra Vlachos, and Willow McCarthy.

For all Matildapalooza performances, 54 Below will be offering menu specials, including Miss Trunchbull's Chocolate Cake.

7pm performance: $65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway SINGS THE SEVENTIES – AUGUST 9-12 AT 7PM

The performance on August 12 will also be livestreamed.

Join Tony Award-nominated Broadway star and platinum selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway for a night of rousing and beautiful classics with her all-star band. In Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Seventies, Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time: Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon and more. And, she puts her own stamp on the unforgettable songs from The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack and other beloved singers of the time. Relive classic hits like “Killing Me Softly,” “I Will Survive,” “The Way We Were,” and many more. For a feel-good time of holding hands, clapping, singing along and taking a walk down memory lane, this is the show to see!

“For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.” – Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Joined by Billy Stritch on piano, Tim Horner on drums, and Martin Wind on bass.

$70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $115-$120 premium seating ($128-$133.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST, FEAT. Oscar Williams & MORE! – AUGUST 9 AT 9:30PM

Join your favorite New York City performers at 54 Below for a night of Broadway music that we all know and love… maybe a little too much! Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is bound to get your toes tapping and fingers snapping as you hear your favorite songs reimagined! Instead of wanting to spend the night “On My Own,” join us as we revive some musical theater classics! Even if “Everybody Says Don't,” this will be an “Astonishing” evening you won't want to miss!

Featuring Rachel Ariana, Elizabeth Bedley, Annie Brown, Lilia Castor, Addison Clover, Kate Decker, Cara Rose DiPietro, Austin Gebhardt, Toby Gittleman, Cameron Hepp, Michael Holliman, Katie Howard, Garrett Langley, Briar Magee, Seth McIntyre, Maya “Mickey” Michalski, Jacob F. Morris, Morgan Paige, Nicky Redd, Jake Reinstein, Michael Reitano, Lizzie Richards, Grace Schofield, Chloe Selavka, Joshua Turchin, Anabelle Uehlein, Oscar Williams, Zay Williams, Taylor Jaz Woodruff, and Elijah Zurek.

Produced and directed by Annie Brown.

Music directed by Joshua Turchin.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Taylor Swift: MUSICAL THEATRE EDITION – AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance.

Join us in celebration of Taylor Swift's most iconic songs, with a musical theater twist!

Directed and produced by Ashley Oviedo and Callie Henrysen, 54 Sings Taylor Swift: Musical Theater Edition blends the musical and poetic genius of Taylor Swift with the over-the-top dramatics and stylings of musical theatre. Picture this:

“Gorgeous” but in the style of Jason Robert Brown. The most dramatic duet of “The Story of Us.” A very jazzy rendition of “Lover.” “Enchanted” in the magical style of Alan Menken!

The concert is a must see for Swifties everywhere! You'll leave feeling “Fearless,” guaranteed to remember it “All Too Well.” Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Gillian Booth, Regina Brown, Gianna DiTucci, Sarah Isola, Kristen Jeter, Jacob Tyler Kent, Sophie Keppler, Kevin James Sievert, Jillian Michelle Smith, and Victoria Walker.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Ariana Grande – AUGUST 11 AT 9:30PM

Ariana Grande will not appear at this performance.

10 years after the release of Ariana Grande's debut album, Yours Truly, Broadway and cabaret's brightest stars celebrate the Grammy-winning pop sensation in an evening of some of her greatest hits. Having gotten her start on Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical, and returning to her roots as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film, the theater community comes together to salute one of our own. Featuring songs like “7 rings,” “thank u, next,” “Problem,” “Love Me Harder,” and more, this sugary sweet, divalicious night of pop princess anthems will leave you with “No Tears Left To Cry!” Featuring an all-star Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or Ari G fan should miss! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith.

Featuring Amelia Beckham, Gabrielle Browdy, Sierra Charles, Kali Clougherty, Mikayla Cohen, Emma Dahlin, Morgan Dudley, Luke Ferrari, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Kaylin Hedges, Callie Henrysen, Makena Jackson, Alyssa Jaffe, Molly Kavanaugh, Jacob Tyler Kent, Jacqueline Mate, Emma Noelani, Ashley Oviedo, Teah Renzi, Jillian Michelle Smith, Abigail Tucker, and Nadia Wilemski.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra! – AUGUST 12 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

Featuring Bill Daugherty, Alex Getlin, Ben Jones, Anaïs Reno, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAM VALK: A VALK IN THE PARK – AUGUST 13 AT 7PM

Sam Valk, performer, composer, lyricist, and recent college graduate is proud to be making his 54 Below debut showcasing a selection of songs from his two soon-to-be hit musicals, Give 'Em What They Want and Ta-Da! A Musical Revue. This show is guaranteed to leave you humming and whistling songs like “Sunday Matinee” and “A Day At The MET.” People often say Sam's writing style is very Sondheim-esque and brings a modern flavor to a classic style, satisfying the old souls, the new generations, and everyone in between. You don't want to miss this show!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jonathan Hoover: SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY – AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

From his bathroom to Instagram to “American Horror Story,” Jonathan Hoover brings his Patti LuPone persona @inappropriatePatti to the 54 Below stage in his debut solo show, Second-Rate Somebody. A regular guest on concert stages around Manhattan, Jonathan's debut show – like his life – is a carefully curated evening of chaos, exploring his journey from waiting for a cease and desist from Patti LuPone to becoming her colleague. Second Rate Somebody promises to be a night of unhinged musical theatre deep cuts, laughter, and a maybe even a touching ballad or two. Come find out why sometimes it works out to be a second-rate somebody else.

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live.

MATILDAPALOOZA 2023: ALL GROWN UP – A REUNION OF BROADWAY'S MATILDAS August 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway SINGS THE SEVENTIES August 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Jonathan Hoover: SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY August 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.