MARRY ME A LITTLE: A COLD FEET CABARET Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

When her live-in boyfriend of three years got down on his knee and popped the question, actress/singer Katie Zaffrann suddenly found herself asking questions: when it comes to weddings, does Doubt mean Don't? What if your marriage proposal inspires fear and panic rather than happiness and excitement?

The answers to these questions, and many more, led to the creation of "Marry Me a Little: A Cold Feet Cabaret," which debuted at Chenango River Theatre in 2014 before playing the Triad Theatre in 2015 and 2016, and The Phoenix Theatre, San Francisco, in 2016, and now returns to NYC - with new material - at The Green Room 42 for two performances this spring.

"It's the story of a young woman surviving the worst time of her life: being engaged," Zaffrann says. "I've been happily married for 8 1⁄2 years, and I can say now that without question it was the best thing I ever did. But my engagement was the hardest time I've ever been through, and I gave birth in March 2020, so that's saying something."

Her story and her show bring light to an experience that many women - and men - go through, but is seldom talked about, skewering the pressures of the bridal-industrial complex, questioning the impossible expectations of unfettered happiness, and diving deep into the vulnerability of intimate relationships.

Featuring music from classics by Kurt Weill, Harold Arlen, Bock & Harnick, and Stephen Sondheim, to contemporary writers including Shaina Taub and Jason Robert Brown, the show boasts an "all-mother" creative team including the renowned Tina deVaron as music director, with Laura Brandel directing.

Marry Me a Little: a cold feet cabaret plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Wednesday, March 29 and Saturday, April 1 at 7 PM. The Saturday performance will also be live-streamed. Tickets range from $21.50 to $41.50 (plus fees) and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230404®id=13&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.