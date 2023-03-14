Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARRY ME A LITTLE: A COLD FEET CABARET Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

Performances are on Wednesday, March 29 and Saturday, April 1 at 7 PM.

Mar. 14, 2023  
MARRY ME A LITTLE: A COLD FEET CABARET Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

When her live-in boyfriend of three years got down on his knee and popped the question, actress/singer Katie Zaffrann suddenly found herself asking questions: when it comes to weddings, does Doubt mean Don't? What if your marriage proposal inspires fear and panic rather than happiness and excitement?

The answers to these questions, and many more, led to the creation of "Marry Me a Little: A Cold Feet Cabaret," which debuted at Chenango River Theatre in 2014 before playing the Triad Theatre in 2015 and 2016, and The Phoenix Theatre, San Francisco, in 2016, and now returns to NYC - with new material - at The Green Room 42 for two performances this spring.

"It's the story of a young woman surviving the worst time of her life: being engaged," Zaffrann says. "I've been happily married for 8 1⁄2 years, and I can say now that without question it was the best thing I ever did. But my engagement was the hardest time I've ever been through, and I gave birth in March 2020, so that's saying something."

Her story and her show bring light to an experience that many women - and men - go through, but is seldom talked about, skewering the pressures of the bridal-industrial complex, questioning the impossible expectations of unfettered happiness, and diving deep into the vulnerability of intimate relationships.

Featuring music from classics by Kurt Weill, Harold Arlen, Bock & Harnick, and Stephen Sondheim, to contemporary writers including Shaina Taub and Jason Robert Brown, the show boasts an "all-mother" creative team including the renowned Tina deVaron as music director, with Laura Brandel directing.

Marry Me a Little: a cold feet cabaret plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Wednesday, March 29 and Saturday, April 1 at 7 PM. The Saturday performance will also be live-streamed. Tickets range from $21.50 to $41.50 (plus fees) and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230404®id=13&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Photos: Ruta Lee Sells Out Cabaret at the Rat Packs Famous Purple Room Photo
Photos: Ruta Lee Sells Out Cabaret at the Rat Pack's Famous Purple Room
See photos from Ruta Lee's sold out cabaret show at the Purple Room!
Photos: LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT Brings An Evening of Romance To 54 Below Photo
Photos: LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT Brings An Evening of Romance To 54 Below
If there is one night during the week when you want-need?- to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be a Saturday night. And this last Saturday, 54 Below provided just the right tonic of famously romantic songs in a show created and hosted by Scott Siegel titled “Love Song Saturday Night”.  
OUR TIME: CELEBRATING HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS GONE PRO is Coming to 54 Below This Month Photo
OUR TIME: CELEBRATING 'HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS' GONE PRO is Coming to 54 Below This Month
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Our Time: Celebrating “High School Theater Kids “Gone Pro on Wednesday, March 29th 2023 at 9:30 PM.
Video: & JULIETs Daniel J. Maldonado Performs Reality From ALONE at The Green Room 42 Photo
Video: & JULIET's Daniel J. Maldonado Performs 'Reality' From ALONE at The Green Room 42
Watch Daniel J. Maldonado 'Reality' from Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Ruta Lee Sells Out Cabaret at the Rat Pack's Famous Purple RoomPhotos: Ruta Lee Sells Out Cabaret at the Rat Pack's Famous Purple Room
March 13, 2023

See photos from Ruta Lee's sold out cabaret show at the Purple Room!
OUR TIME: CELEBRATING 'HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS' GONE PRO is Coming to 54 Below This MonthOUR TIME: CELEBRATING 'HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS' GONE PRO is Coming to 54 Below This Month
March 13, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Our Time: Celebrating “High School Theater Kids “Gone Pro on Wednesday, March 29th 2023 at 9:30 PM.
Video: & JULIET's Daniel J. Maldonado Performs 'Reality' From ALONE at The Green Room 42Video: & JULIET's Daniel J. Maldonado Performs 'Reality' From ALONE at The Green Room 42
March 13, 2023

Watch Daniel J. Maldonado 'Reality' from Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K!
Crystal Monee Hall to Debut Original Music at 54 Below This MonthCrystal Monee Hall to Debut Original Music at 54 Below This Month
March 13, 2023

Black Theatre Coalition fellow Crystal Monee Hall will debut her original music in a solo show titled The Music of Crystal Monee Hall at 54 Below on Sunday, March 19th at 9:30PM.
Angie Schworer and Klea Blackhurst Join The Rigano Songbook's Ninth Annual Ides Of March ExtravaganzaAngie Schworer and Klea Blackhurst Join The Rigano Songbook's Ninth Annual Ides Of March Extravaganza
March 13, 2023

Brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano are back at the famous cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama for the ninth iteration of their annual Ides of March Extravaganza, their first live concert since 2019! The 9th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza will take place on March 19th at 7pm.
share