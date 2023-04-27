MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Make 'Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make 'Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor. The evening will include Broadway stars, social media sensations, and performers of all kinds who share just one goal: to Make 'Em Laugh. You won't want to miss this night of delightful nonsense and artful antics. Directed and produced by Dara Weinstein, with music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Make 'Em Laugh features artists from both the musical theater and comedy worlds. From artists who have been on Broadway and national tours, to those who have graced the most prestigious comedy clubs in the country, this show has it all. Sayo Oni (Hadestown), Carly Post (Fiddler on the Roof national tour), and Hannah Lauren Wilson (Winnie the Pooh national tour) will be performing, and we'll be hearing original songs by Caitlin Cook (Comedy Cellar), Kayleigh Birch ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert") and Ashley Everhart (Asylum NYC).

Additionally, Make 'Em Laugh will feature performances from the viral sensation Pyramid the Musical, an unauthorized parody of the hit TV show "Dance Moms." Pyramid the Musical features songs written by James Stryska and Isabel Grace. While many of our performers have written their own original material, others have songs written by incredible writers, including Preston Max Allen, Dara Weinstein, and Amber Swab. Make 'Em Laugh is directed and produced by Dara Weinstein, who will also be performing an original number.



Make 'em Laugh plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 31st, 2023 at 9:30 pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.