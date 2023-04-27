Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May

The concert is on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm.

Apr. 27, 2023  
MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Make 'Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make 'Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor. The evening will include Broadway stars, social media sensations, and performers of all kinds who share just one goal: to Make 'Em Laugh. You won't want to miss this night of delightful nonsense and artful antics. Directed and produced by Dara Weinstein, with music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Make 'Em Laugh features artists from both the musical theater and comedy worlds. From artists who have been on Broadway and national tours, to those who have graced the most prestigious comedy clubs in the country, this show has it all. Sayo Oni (Hadestown), Carly Post (Fiddler on the Roof national tour), and Hannah Lauren Wilson (Winnie the Pooh national tour) will be performing, and we'll be hearing original songs by Caitlin Cook (Comedy Cellar), Kayleigh Birch ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert") and Ashley Everhart (Asylum NYC).

Additionally, Make 'Em Laugh will feature performances from the viral sensation Pyramid the Musical, an unauthorized parody of the hit TV show "Dance Moms." Pyramid the Musical features songs written by James Stryska and Isabel Grace. While many of our performers have written their own original material, others have songs written by incredible writers, including Preston Max Allen, Dara Weinstein, and Amber Swab. Make 'Em Laugh is directed and produced by Dara Weinstein, who will also be performing an original number.


Make 'em Laugh plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 31st, 2023 at 9:30 pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




MAC Winner Rian Keating Returns with TIME STAMPS Photo
MAC Winner Rian Keating Returns with TIME STAMPS
Reknowned cabaret storyteller Rian Keating will return to the stage of the Episcopal Actors’ Guild Hall on May 25th to perform his 2022 MAC Award-winning Time Stamps:  Life Fragments in Story and Song to benefit the charitable programs of the EAG and NYC’s professional performing artists in need.
Lisa Vroman to Present ON INGENUE... INGE-NOT-SO-NEW! at The Green Room 42 in May Photo
Lisa Vroman to Present ON INGENUE... INGE-NOT-SO-NEW! at The Green Room 42 in May
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present internationally acclaimed soprano Lisa Vroman in “On Ingénue... Ingé-not-so-new!” on Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29, both at 7:00 PM.
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With ARKAI at 54 below Photo
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With ARKAI at 54 below
54 BELOW will welcome electroacoustic violin/cello duo ARKAI for an unforgettable musical journey on May 11 at 9:30pm.
Artemisia LeFay To Return To Dont Tell Mama In June Photo
Artemisia LeFay To Return To Don't Tell Mama In June
Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay returns to Don't Tell Mama this June for her highly acclaimed cabaret shows Ghosts of Weimar Past.

More Hot Stories For You


Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 BelowAdam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Rent star Adam Pascal in his new solo show from August 30 – September 2 at 7:00pm.
Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANOBirdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO
April 27, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of “Three Friends – One Piano” on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM.
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick… BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut. 
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE BenefitAndy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit
April 27, 2023

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).
MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in MayMAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Make ‘Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make ‘Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor.
share