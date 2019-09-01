Lou Volpe Will Perform in Concert With His Quartet at John Birks Gillespie Theater

Lou Volpe's show is full of good rhythm feel with guitar virtuosity and a unique sound is the backdrop for spirited and soulful versions of songs from the Sinatra era to Clapton & Santana, to Sting & Michael Jackson, with a salute to jazz greats and pop stars (many of whom Lou has played with) along the way. Some exciting originals are also part of Lou's personable & inspiring show, including a sampling of his new music from his soon to be released CD, BEFORE AND AFTER (Jazz Guitar Records), BEFORE AND AFTER will release October/November.

A native New Yorker, Lou Volpe is a standard not only on the New York music scene, but also recognized internationally as a master of the guitar. His artistry is combined with elegance, fire and soul coupled with a seductive, lyrical sound. Volpe's empathetic virtuosity has allowed him to work in a wide variety of musical contexts while developing a unique approach to the guitar - a warm and lyric romanticism that illuminates the worlds of Jazz, R&B and Adult Contemporary. Having a past resume of performance and recording credits with diverse artists such as Peggy Lee, Chaka Khan, Bo Diddley, David "Fathead" Newman, Chet Baker, Liza Minnelli, Lionel Hampton, Roberta Flack, Phoebe Snow, The Manhattan Transfer and numerous others; touring extensively with Bette Midler, Judy Collins and the legendary Herbie Mann (for whom he composed, arranged and co-produced) has recognized his talent as a sought-after performer either solo or with his group. Interesting mentions: A performance with Herbie Hancock at Lincoln Center; A solo performance at the Montreal Jazz Festival; Televised concerts in NYC at the John Birks Gillespie Theater (for Jazz), as well as a presentation by The Apollo Theater, NYC, for recognition of his performances in Harlem, "The Jazz Capital" of NYC. His tours have included the U.S, Europe, Africa and Japan.

Tickets available at door for $15 night of performance.





