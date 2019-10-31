Loren Allred Of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN To Make NYC Concert Debut at Joe's Pub
Loren Allred will make her New York City concert debut at Joe's Pub on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 7PM. She is best known as the voice of the Pasek & Paul global smash "Never Enough" from the Oscar nominated and Grammy award winning "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack and film. Loren joined Michael Bublé's 2018 "Love" album for a duet of "Help Me Make it Through the Night" with him noting her "beautiful voice and control". She will appear alongside chart-topping songwriter, producer, and maestro to the stars, David Foster as part of his November 2019 PBS Concert Special. Her debut performance will include new original music, a surprise guest, renditions of her all-time favorite songs and showstopper "Never Enough". As Hollywood Life said, "Loren blows the roof off the place" and with her debut performance set, the audience should brace for a vocal tour de force.
For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2020/l/loren-allred/