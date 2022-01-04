Loren Allred Announces Concerts At Joe's Pub

Loren Allred, the powerhouse voice behind "Never Enough" from the Grammy award winning soundtrack of 'The Greatest Showman,' will perform two unplugged concerts on February 7th and 16th at Joe's Pub in New York City. The shows will mark Loren's return home to New York City following her 2021 arena tour with opera legend Andrea Bocelli.

She will perform songs from debut EP Late Bloomer, takes on her favorite classics, guest appearances and a special performance of "Never Enough".

Loren Allred made her Billboard Hot 100 debut with the Double Platinum-selling "Never Enough" from the musical soundtrack to "The Greatest Showman." She appears on Michael Bublé's Love album with a duet of "Help Me Make It Through the Night," and alongside chart-topping songwriter and producer, David Foster, as part of his "An Intimate Evening" PBS concert special and album.

For tickets and more information on Allred's concerts, visit Loren Allred (publictheater.org)