Local Crooner Kevin Kelly To Debut New Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse

Kevin Kelly, local crooner and area favorite, will debut his newest solo cabaret - Did You Miss Me? - May 19 and 20, 2021 at The Winter Park Playhouse in the theatre's monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series. Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Did You Miss Me? will feature some of the best tunes made famous by Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington, Billy Joel, Cole Porter, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles. The new cabaret will be performed live on the theatre Mainstage to allow for socially distanced seating and ensure patron and performer safety. Masks will be required for all patrons and staff.

Mr. Kelly has captivated audiences in numerous shows and cabarets all over the globe. Playhouse patrons will remember him in The Andrews Bothers, Murder for Two, Ruthless, Forever Plaid, Musical of Musicals and of course The Rat Pack Lounge. He has been a featured soloist with the Orlando Philharmonic and The Sarasota Symphony. In addition to being a working actor, Kevin has taught both students and professionals vocal technique, audition strategy and piano for over 20 years.

"Yes, Mr. Kelly we did miss you!" confirms Playhouse Executive Director Heather Alexander. "Kevin is always fabulous and regularly sells out, so book your tickets early!"

General admission tickets for live cabaret performances are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited due to social distancing and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. To purchase tickets, call The Winter Park Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145.

The live cabaret will also be filmed and available to enjoy virtually May 28-31, 2021. A private link and password will be sent at 5:00 pm on the selected date. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org or by calling the box office (407)645-0145.