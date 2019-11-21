Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, Robert Bannon and More at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.



Badiene Magaziner VOCAL STUDIO PRESENTS YOUNG VOICES FOR CHANGE IN A BENEFIT FOR THE AJ PROJECT, NOVEMBER 25 AT 7:00PM

Back by popular demand after sold-out performances! Join internationally acclaimed singer and voice teacher, Badiene Magaziner, Juilliard alumna and current Juilliard faculty member, for an evening of Broadway and pop favorites, with Young Voices for Change, a group founded by Badiene to give singers a platform to use their talents for social awareness. The group, comprised of Magaziner Vocal Studio Broadway performers and future Broadway stars, will raise funds for the AJ Project, founded by Christine Perrelli in memory of her son, AJ Perrelli. AJ, a professional dancer, singer, and actor, had just been signed by The Village People when he passed away from an unexpected head injury at the age of 26. Posthumously, AJ saved many lives by donating his organs to worthy recipients. The foundation brings creative artists of multiple disciplines together to create initiatives that promote organ donor education and awareness. Rick Rea, Music Director.



Badiene's "Broadway Babies," Luke Bonenfant (School of Rock), Nathan Brenn (Westside Story), Will Coombs (The Ferryman, A Bronx Tale, Matilda, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,) Carly Gold (The Ferryman), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Caleb Paul (Finding Neverland National Tour), Pierson Salvador (Fun Home National Tour), Mary Stewart Sullivan (Enron), and other MVS aspiring singers will present Pop and Broadway song favorites!



$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.



Edmund Bagnell OF WELL-STRUNG, NOVEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Edmund Bagnell, 1st violinist and vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well Strung, makes his solo NYC debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with this exciting new show. Through stories and song, the evening celebrates all things music from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway, and of course with a good dose of fiddle thrown in. Come see a different side of Edmund in this personal and uplifting journey through music.



Written by and starring Edmund Bagnell

Conceived by Mark Cortale

Music directed by Matt Aument

Directed by Michael Schiralli



$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.



Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY!, NOVEMBER 26, 27, 29, & 30 AT 7:00PM, NOVEMBER 28 AT 8:00PM

The Tony Award®-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at Feinstein's/54 Below with their new show Broadway the Calla-way! Serving up a feast Thanksgiving week, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Raise the Roof with showstoppers by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, and more. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz-flavored sound complements Liz's clear bell tones, expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor and the soaring sounds of the greatest songs of Broadway!



November 28 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information: For Liz and Ann's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 28, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:00pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).



$85-$105 cover charge. $95-$125 VIP seating. $125-$160 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum. $85 mandatory prix fixe at Thanksgiving Day performance.



TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, NOVEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!



Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!



Past shows have featured Matt Doyle, Ethan Slater, Justin Guarini, Billy Recce, Caitlin Kinnunen, Bonnie Milligan, Kyle Taylor Parker, Natalie Walker, Micaela Diamond, Nathan Saltone, Jonathan Reid Gealt, Shoshana Bean, Alexander Sage Oyen, Dan DeLuca, Julia Murney, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Jason Danieley, Kyle Dean Massey, Joel B. New, Donna Lynne Champlin, Hailey Kilgore, Samantha Massell, F. Michael Haynie, John Miller, Alexandra Silber, Max Crumm, Conor Ryan, Elena Shaddow, Christian Dante White, Heath Saunders, and many more.



On November 26 join in on Robbie's birthday extravaganza! Featuring Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet), Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys), and more to be announced!



$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 item food & beverage minimum from our special 9:30pm menu.



Robert Bannon: THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK: HIS WAY, NOVEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Robert Bannon, as seen on "SNL," makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in his new one man show, The Great American Songbook: His Way. This evening of music is a musical journey through the standards from the past including Sinatra, Mathis, and Bennett, through today, with some Broadway surprises thrown in. Through both the music and Robert's vibrant personality, he will add his own life story and life lessons, weaving his story of being a Juilliard student, leaving the "business" to teach, and ultimately coming back to his love of music! You've seen him in The Music Man, We Will Rock You, and My Big Gay Italian Wedding. Now it is time to see him HIS WAY!



He will be accompanied by Musical Director John Urban on piano, Jimmy Merchant on Saxophone, Brian Gearty on Bass, PJ Corallo on drums, and Andrew Griffin on Viola.



Robert will be joined by special guests Rebecca Bailey, Daniel Walstad, and Devin J. Hall.



$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.



54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, NOVEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!



If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!



And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...



Featured on Nov 30: Luana Psaros (Becoming Nancy, directed by Jerry Mitchell), John Easterlin (4X Grammy Award Winner, The Phantom of the Opera), Martin Vidnovic (Tony® Nominee; Brigadoon, Baby, Oklahoma! Guys & Dolls, etc.) and more stars to be announced!



$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.



BRIAN AMES' CAROLS AND KEYS: CHRISTMAS ON BROADWAY AND AROUND THE PIANO, NOVEMBER 30 AT 11:30PM

Brian Ames, pianist and composer, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in the second annual Carols And Keys - mixing the traditional piano bar show with a holiday twist. Kick off the Christmas season with this audience participation show of traditional carols, holiday classics, and Broadway hits. Many of Brian's talented friends from Broadway and around NYC will step out of the audience and join him on the stage to perform their Christmas favorites, including a performance from special guests, The Broadway Star Project, who will perform the single from their new holiday album. Come dream of a White Christmas on The Great White Way!



Special Guests: The Broadway Star Project (The Holiday Star Experience)



A portion of the proceeds will go to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Featured Performers: Brian Ames (I Can Mansplain), Deonte Warren (Aladdin), Lydia Warr (Dreamgirls), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Darnell White (Hadestown), Samantha McHenry (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer), Ryan Dunn (Revelation The Musical), Halley Platz (A Real Bitch), Ben Neumayer, Dani List, Rachel Gifford, Seth Hunter, Jonathan Norwood, Tommy Wallace and Rev. Patrick Thompson.



$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.





