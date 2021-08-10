Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater Reopens This September with A Full Slate Of Nightly Performances

Birdland Theater will present Sean Harkness, Nellie McKay, Cady Huffman, Marissa Licata: Strings on Fire, Ronny Whyte, and more!

Aug. 10, 2021  

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater officially reopens this September featuring a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Strata-East 50th Anniversary Celebration with Charles Tolliver Quintet, Count Basie Orchestra, Coltrane Revisited 20th Anniversary featuring Eric Alexander, Stacey Kent & Art Hirahara, Ashley Pezzotti, Connie Han Trio, Hila Kulik Quartet, Steven Feifke Big Band, Carole J. Bufford, The Broadway Cast of "Company", Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra, Chuck Owen Jazz Orchestra, Clint Holmes and Duchess.

Birdland Theater will present Sean Harkness, Nellie McKay, Cady Huffman, Marissa Licata: Strings on Fire, Ronny Whyte, Jason Kravits, Susan Mack, Pasquale Grasso Trio, and Jeremy Stolle.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.

More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.


