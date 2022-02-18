Lisa Dennett to Return to Don't Tell Mama With I'LL SAY I LOVE YOU IN A SONG

Lisa Dennett will return to Don't Tell Mama with I'll Say I Love You in a Song, a tribute show to Jim Croce. Directed by multiple MAC award winner Lennie Watts, with MAC, Bistro and Broadway World award winner Sean Harkness at her side providing musical direction this is a comforting show not to be missed.

Performances will be on two Saturdays: April 2nd and 9th at 3:30. Cover charge $15 + a drink minimum. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street and is a CASH ONLY club. You can make reservations at www.DontTellMamaNYC.com or call 212-757-0788 after 4pm.

The late Jim Croce was at the height of his career when he died in a plane crash hours after his last concert. The number of hit songs he wrote in his short 30 year life are songs Ms. Dennett has been listening to most of her life. Come hear some of the hits as well as some hidden gems.

Proof of COVID vaccination required. Masks are asked to worn when not eating or drinking.

There is an additional show on Monday April 4th that will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL). Photo credit: Billy Bustamante