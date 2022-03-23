Lisa Dennett Returns To Don't Tell Mama This April With I'LL SAY I LOVE YOU WITH A SONG

Actor-vocalist Lisa Dennett sings the songs of Jim Croce in I'll Say I Love You In A Song, at Don't Tell Mama, on two Saturdays, April 2 and April 9 at 3:30 PM. An additional show will be held on Monday, April 4th that will include interpretation in American Sign Language (ASL). I'll Say I Love You In A Song is directed by multiple award-winning director Lennie Watts, with musical direction by guitarist Sean Harkness.

Lisa Dennett has been listening to the music of Jim Croce since childhood. Since his death in a plane crash in 1973, his music continues to be heard in film soundtracks and through his son who inherited his father's talents. Classics such as "Time in A Bottle" and "Bad Bad LeRoy Brown" are on the menu for this hour-long show, as well as lesser known tunes.

There is a $15 cover charge plus a 2-drink minimum (cash only). Reservations can be made online at www.DontTellMamaNYC.com or by calling 212-757-4788 after 4:00 PM. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street, NYC.