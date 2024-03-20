Lisa Dawn Miller Returns To NYC With FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE, THE SONGS OF RON MILLER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller returns to New York with her new show, "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" at Chelsea Table + Stage March 25 after it premiered at 54 Below NYC in October.

Lisa, who manages the legacy song catalogue of her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007), produces, performs (along with special invited guests) and hosts, sharing the stories behind the hits as she reveals details behind the long journey to win the rights back to her father's vast legacy song catalogue.

Guest appearances include Lisa's husband, comedian comedian/actor Sandy Hackett, son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett and star of the hit musical Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack, Gabbie Ballesteros, Deana Cowan, Kalonjee Gallimore ("A Beautiful Noise") and composer Bryan Wells who co-wrote several Stevie Wonder hits with Ron, including "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Someday at Christmas" and many more.

Lisa's son, Oliver Richman, makes a special appearance to perform his grandfather's most iconic hit, "For Once in My Life." The young songwriter/actor/singer/filmmaker and recent NYU Tisch graduate, has recently made global headlines with his own song, "The Ballad of Phil and Phyllis," after it was viewed over 50 million times (with duets and reposts) when he posted it as part of his song-a-day TikTok, @olivesongs11, in which he is writing a song every day in 2024. Oliver brought the house down with his performance of "For Once in My Life" at Vibrato in Los Angeles for which he received a rousing standing ovation.

The band for the Chelsea Table + Stage show includes top-notch musicians John Cook (Piano), Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (Cello), Matt Scharfglass (Bass), and Detroit-based Music Director, Ryan Rose (Drums).

Broadway World writes, "Sometimes a music event can seem to capture as much magic and emotion as an old fairy tale and, likewise, has an impact that will long be recalled. 'For Once in My Life' is one of those memorable nights of songs and stories. It's moving."

Fresh off her successful performance for a jubilant audience in the packed house at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel-Air March 13, which along with appearances by Sandy and Oliver, included performances and duets with Motown legends, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Mickey Stevenson ("Dancing in the Street"), composer Ken Hirsch ("I've Never Been to Me" and "If I Could," co-written with Ron), Freda Payne, and the last original member of The Supremes, Susaye Greene ("I Can't Help It"), co-written with Stevie Wonder), Lisa continues in her quest to build the brand of Ron Miller, securing his musical legacy. Currently slated are multiple creative projects including a new show she is developing for Broadway, "A Place in the Sun," a Fall 2024 release of the Official Ron Miller Songbook and her own music release, a duet recording with Marcus H. of "Touch Me in the Morning," one of her father's biggest hits.

As one of Motown Records' first-signed and most successful hitmakers, Ron Miller (ronmillersongbook.com), whose songs helped to launch several careers, penned some of the label's biggest hits including multiple Grammy Award winner, "For Once in My Life," recorded by more than 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include, "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," "Can't We Try," "I've Never Been a Woman Before," "I've Never Been to Me," and "If I Could." In addition to his numerous RIAA Gold and Multi-Platinum records and BMI awards, Ron's songs have been featured in multiple blockbuster and Academy Award-winning films, and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major global ad campaigns.

Of its 54 Below debut, producer/director Robert W. Schneider, who co-produced the premiere with Lisa, said "This evening will celebrate the one and only Maestro of Motown, Ron Miller, a songwriter who not only entertained audiences for over fifty years, but through his music provided a voice for the voiceless, infused joy into our hearts, and defined an entire generation through his music. It is my honor to celebrate his legacy with a group of artists who were so inspired by Mr. Miller that they now come together to tell his story through these powerful songs."



Motown founder, Berry Gordy said, "Ron Miller - an artist like you doesn't come for once in my life, but for once, period."

Tickets

"For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" appears live at Chelsea Table + Stage March 25 at 7:00 PM which is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. The special performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, visit foronceinmylife.com and https://foronceinmylife.com/chelsea.