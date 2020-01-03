Linda Eder is Heading Back to Feinstein's/54 Below in March

Feinstein's/54 Below has revealed in a tweet that Linda Eder will be heading back to their stage in March!

See the tweet below!

After her previous sold out runs, we are delighted to welcome back @LindaEderTweets, the celebrated songstress, to our stage for these very special performances March 5-7. https://t.co/BIvXV6jJ7w pic.twitter.com/5YdcogTz4Y - Feinstein's/54 Below (@54Below) January 3, 2020

Eder last performed at Feinstein's/54 Below in December. Linda Eder possesses one of the greatest contemporary solo voices of our time. This Minnesota farm girl has captivated audiences across the country with a versatile style and repertoire that covers Standards, Broadway, jazz, pop and country.

With nine solo albums and five cast recordings to her credit, Eder continues to expand her range. Since the debut of her self title first album, Linda has recorded and produced nine solo albums, each a blend of standards, pop hits and original songs showcasing her extravagant vocal gifts, and is currently finishing work on her tenth and most ambitious album to date. Going back to her roots Eder has recorded a new album of mostly original songs in the pop/country genre that is closest to her offstage persona. "It's the most "me" of anything I've done." From its title track, The Other Side Of Me, it's clear that this is a "Linda" that she is most at home with. Along with co-producer and friend Billy Stein, she has created a fresh and uplifting radio friendly album that reveals the Minnesota farm girl and also showcases her songwriting abilities.





