Lillias White Will Join Anthony Nunziata At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the special one-night-only "Birthday Bash" concert led by singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata on Tuesday, November 12th at 7:00 PM.

Guest performers will include Tony Award and Emmy Award-winner Lillias White, Kissy Simmons (Nala in The Lion King),16 year-old pop singer Caroline Cohen, and other surprise special guests. The concert is directed by Will Nunziata (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Lillias White).

Anthony is backed by a quintet of musicians led by musical director/arranger Tedd Firth (Brian Stokes Mitchell, Michael Feinstein, Bernadette Peters). The concert features highlights from Anthony's upcoming album of classics and originals, including "Somewhere," "The Very Thought Of You," "Can't Help Falling In Love With You," as well as movie-bound original songs including the premiere of the brand new Christmas single "The Greatest Wish" which Anthony co-wrote with Jim Brickman (21 #1 Albums) and Victoria Shaw (#1 Hits for Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum).

As a singer-songwriter Anthony tours extensively across the country and around the world, recently appeared at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops and is featured in the Netflix film The Last Laugh opposite Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase. Anthony's full tour schedule can be found at www.AnthonyNunziata.com. Anthony Nunziata's "Birthday Bash" concert will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Tuesday, November 12th at 7:00 PM. Cover charge begins at $30. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





Related Shows Cabaret Stories

Recommended for You

More Hot Stories For You



