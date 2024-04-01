Lilla Crawford to Guest Star in North Coast's ANYBODY: IMPROVISED HAMILTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Coast, NYC's long running hip-hop improv show, has revealed special guest performer Lilla Crawford (Disney's Into the Woods, Annie!, Pretty Little Liars) on their popular monthly show Anybody: Improvised Hamilton. Join Lilla as she helps North Coast take your favorite historical figure and performs a full, "factually-accurate" improv set to satisfy your hunger for hip-hop history. Nikola Tesla? Bawse. Ida B. Wells? Flawless. Louisa May Alcott? Mic drop.

The Performance will run Thursday, April 4th at 7pm, at Caveat NYC on 21A Clinton St. in the Lower East Side. Tickets are $18.80 (including fees) and $20 at the door. The cast will include Douglas Widick (Blank! The Musical), Stephanie Rae (Black Improv Alliance), Mel Rubin, Luke Miller, Billy Soco, and Michael Crisol.

You can purchase tickets at this link.

Lilla Crawford made her feature film debut as Little Red in Disney's film adaptation of Into the Woods opposite Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp. She made her Broadway debut as Debbie in Billy Elliott and then was cast from a nationwide search of over 5,000 young performers in the title role of the 35th anniversary revival of Annie directed by James Lapine. You can currently catch her on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Max/HBO and Raven's Home (Disney Chanel).

With a cast of improv comedy veterans in New York City, North Coast's explosive performances have been packing comedy venues, universities, and festivals nationwide since 2009. Built around a single suggestion from an audience member, the show's improvised scenes escalate into full-blown hip-hop songs, facilitated by resident beatboxer, Doctor Brick. With their seamless melding of comedic timing and freestyle rapping abilities, North Coast frequently blurs the line between comedy show and concert, drawing audiences from the comedy, hip-hop, and theater communities for an experience that has been hailed as "mind-blowing" and "next level" by critics and audiences alike.

Named one of the "Top Ten Best Comedy Shows" by Time Out New York, North Coast has been featured on Vh1, in Slate's Podcast The Gist, The Village Voice, and The New York Times Comedy Listings. Currently, you can catch them around New York City and abroad!