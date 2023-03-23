Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lena Hall, Constantine Maroulis, Alysha Umphress, and More Join BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Performances are May 3 and May 4.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Lena Hall, Constantine Maroulis, Alysha Umphress, and More Join BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Broadway talents including Tony Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town) complete the starry lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Queen on May 3 and 4 at The Cutting Room. Cast members from Broadway shows including Six, Waitress, and Merrily We Roll Along will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the British rock band, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of their music.

In addition to Hall, Maroulis (May 3 only), and Umphress, the full lineup boasts Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Keri René Fuller (Six), Alexa Green (Wicked), Tyce Green (Jesus Christ Superstar), Bre Jackson (Six), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Gracie McGraw, Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages), Brendan Jacob Smith (America's Got Talent"), and Michael Wordly (Kinky Boots). Featured background singers are Shelby Griswold, D'Nasya Jordan, and Melissa Modifer.

The concert will give tribute to Freddie Mercury's epic rock band and their acclaimed repertoire, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are the Champions", "We Will Rock You", and "Somebody to Love". The music is directed by Ben Moss and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Queen became one of the world's biggest stadium rock bands in the early 1980s. Estimates of their record sales range from 170 to 300 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. Each member of the band has composed hit singles, and all four were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. In 2018, they were presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Broadway Sings Queen, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary band. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and Adele. To view upcoming concerts, such as Broadway Sings Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, visit their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://feverup.com/m/126739. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $30 - $65. All seating sections are first come, first served. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.



NAKED BOYS SINGING!s David Hernandez to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS in April Photo
NAKED BOYS SINGING!'s David Hernandez to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS in April
Live with Rye & Friends will be at the iconic, famous, and New York City renown cabaret supper club venue DON’T TELL MAMA NYC on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00pm in The Brick Room.
FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE to be Presented at 54 Below in April Photo
FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE to be Presented at 54 Below in April
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present another edition of Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table  on April 27th, 2023 at 9:30pm.
Marilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday at 54 Below Photo
Marilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday at 54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back Marilyn Maye for an exclusive run of shows ringing in her 95th birthday from April 8 & 9 at 7:00pm, April 10 at 8:00pm, and May 24 – 27 & 29 –31 at 7:00pm.
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle Tonight Photo
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle Tonight
John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of Jersey Boys, returns to the Café Carlyle, March 28 through April 1, with an all-new set of Golden Era classics.

More Hot Stories For You


NAKED BOYS SINGING!'s David Hernandez to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS in AprilNAKED BOYS SINGING!'s David Hernandez to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS in April
March 28, 2023

Live with Rye & Friends will be at the iconic, famous, and New York City renown cabaret supper club venue DON’T TELL MAMA NYC on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00pm in The Brick Room.
FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE to be Presented at 54 Below in AprilFEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE to be Presented at 54 Below in April
March 28, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present another edition of Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table  on April 27th, 2023 at 9:30pm.
Marilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday at 54 BelowMarilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday at 54 Below
March 28, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back Marilyn Maye for an exclusive run of shows ringing in her 95th birthday from April 8 & 9 at 7:00pm, April 10 at 8:00pm, and May 24 – 27 & 29 –31 at 7:00pm.
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle TonightJohn Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle Tonight
March 28, 2023

John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of Jersey Boys, returns to the Café Carlyle, March 28 through April 1, with an all-new set of Golden Era classics.
Andrew Keenan Bolger & Krysta Rodriguez to Perform With The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + StageAndrew Keenan Bolger & Krysta Rodriguez to Perform With The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + Stage
March 27, 2023

The Skivvies will perform at Chelsea Table + Stage on April 17th at 7pm, joined by special guests Andrew Keenan Bolger and Krysta Rodriguez!
share