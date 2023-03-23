Lena Hall, Constantine Maroulis, Alysha Umphress, and More Join BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Broadway talents including Tony Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town) complete the starry lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Queen on May 3 and 4 at The Cutting Room. Cast members from Broadway shows including Six, Waitress, and Merrily We Roll Along will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the British rock band, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of their music.

In addition to Hall, Maroulis (May 3 only), and Umphress, the full lineup boasts Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Keri René Fuller (Six), Alexa Green (Wicked), Tyce Green (Jesus Christ Superstar), Bre Jackson (Six), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Gracie McGraw, Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages), Brendan Jacob Smith (America's Got Talent"), and Michael Wordly (Kinky Boots). Featured background singers are Shelby Griswold, D'Nasya Jordan, and Melissa Modifer.

The concert will give tribute to Freddie Mercury's epic rock band and their acclaimed repertoire, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are the Champions", "We Will Rock You", and "Somebody to Love". The music is directed by Ben Moss and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Queen became one of the world's biggest stadium rock bands in the early 1980s. Estimates of their record sales range from 170 to 300 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. Each member of the band has composed hit singles, and all four were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. In 2018, they were presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Broadway Sings Queen, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary band. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and Adele. To view upcoming concerts, such as Broadway Sings Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, visit their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://feverup.com/m/126739. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $30 - $65. All seating sections are first come, first served. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.