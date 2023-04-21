Legendary Entertainer Carol Stein Announces At THE WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE SPOTLIGHT CABARET SERIES, May 17 And 18

Pianist, vocalist, composer and all around outstanding entertainer - Ms. Carol Stein - performs her latest solo cabaret Songs of the Seasons! in the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series May 17 and 18, 2023.

Carol Stein, a world- renowned performer, began her classical piano studies at the age of four. She achieved her Master's Degree from the University of Florida and then lived abroad for many years. Her travels as a musician brought her to Montreux Palace in Switzerland, The Century Court in Tokyo, The Oasis Lounge in Hong Kong and Carnegie Hall in New York.

Carol performed at Walt Disney World for over 32 years where she played at the world famous Rose & Crown Pub in the United Kingdom Pavilion at EPCOT and the Improv Troupe at The Comedy Warehouse on Pleasure Island.

Carol enjoys composing and spontaneously arranging pieces during live performance. For example, she may take a child's melody and turn it "inside-out" in the style of Mozart, then a Duke Ellington swing and then into a bossa-nova. She has experience as a studio musician and has recorded several albums; The Piano Bar (her own compositions), Carol Stein Live (traditional standards), The Piano Lady (elegant pianistic ballads) and The Jazz Lady (swinging standards with her group Stein and Friends).

"It is always a special treat to have Carol perform at The Playhouse! She is a phenomenal entertainer and a one-of-a-kind performer!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited and advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, June 2, 2023 through Monday, June 5, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.